Readme

WMR

wmr logo

The tiny all-in-one development tool for modern web apps, in a single 2mb file with no dependencies.

All the features you'd expect and more, from development to production:

🔨   No entry points or pages to configure - just HTML files with <script type=module>
🦦   Safely import "packages" from npm without installation
📦   Smart bundling and caching for npm dependencies
↻   Hot reloading for modules, Preact components and CSS
⚡️   Lightning-fast JSX support that you can debug in the browser
💄   Import CSS files and CSS Modules (*.module.css)
🔩   Out-of-the-box support for TypeScript
📂   Static file serving with hot reloading of CSS and images
🗜   Highly optimized Rollup-based production output (wmr build)
📑   Crawls and pre-renders your app's pages to static HTML at build time
🏎   Built-in HTTP2 in dev and prod (wmr serve --http2)
🔧   Supports Rollup plugins, even in development where Rollup isn't used

Create a new project in seconds using create-wmr:

npm init wmr your-project-name

or

yarn create wmr your-project-name

illustration of installation to build for wmr

💁 If you'd like ESLint to be set up for you, add --eslint to the command. Note: this will use 150mb of disk space.

Check out the docs to learn more

Packages

PackageDescriptionVersion
wmrTiny all-in-one development tool for modern web appswmr npm
create-wmrCreate a new WMR project in secondscreate-wmr npm
@wmrjs/directory-importImport a directory's files as an Array@wmrjs/directory-import npm
@wmrjs/nomoduleGenerate legacy fallback bundles for older browsers@wmrjs/nomodule npm
@wmrjs/service-workerBundle service workers@wmrjs/service-worker npm
preact-isoOptimal code-splitting, hydration and routing for Preactpreact-iso npm

Contributing

git clone git@github.com:preactjs/wmr.git
cd wmr
yarn

# run the demo (no compile)
yarn demo serve

# build and serve the demo for prod
yarn demo build:prod && yarn demo serve:prod

# build the single-file CLI:
yarn workspace wmr build

Adding a changeset

Don't forget to also include a changeset, by running this command at the root of the project:

yarn changeset

This will take you through a process of selecting the changed packages, the version updates and a description of the change. Afterwards, changesets, will generate a .md file inside a .changeset directory. Please commit that file as well.

After all that, you are good to go. 👍

