The tiny all-in-one development tool for modern web apps, in a single 2mb file with no dependencies.
All the features you'd expect and more, from development to production:
🔨 No entry points or pages to configure - just HTML files with
<script type=module>
🦦 Safely
import "packages" from npm without installation
📦 Smart bundling and caching for npm dependencies
↻ Hot reloading for modules, Preact components and CSS
⚡️ Lightning-fast JSX support that you can debug in the browser
💄 Import CSS files and CSS Modules (
*.module.css)
🔩 Out-of-the-box support for TypeScript
📂 Static file serving with hot reloading of CSS and images
🗜 Highly optimized Rollup-based production output (
wmr build)
📑 Crawls and pre-renders your app's pages to static HTML at build time
🏎 Built-in HTTP2 in dev and prod (
wmr serve --http2)
🔧 Supports Rollup plugins, even in development where Rollup isn't used
Create a new project in seconds using create-wmr:
npm init wmr your-project-name
or
yarn create wmr your-project-name
💁 If you'd like ESLint to be set up for you, add
--eslintto the command. Note: this will use 150mb of disk space.
Check out the docs to learn more
|Package
|Description
|Version
|wmr
|Tiny all-in-one development tool for modern web apps
|create-wmr
|Create a new WMR project in seconds
|@wmrjs/directory-import
|Import a directory's files as an Array
|@wmrjs/nomodule
|Generate legacy fallback bundles for older browsers
|@wmrjs/service-worker
|Bundle service workers
|preact-iso
|Optimal code-splitting, hydration and routing for Preact
git clone git@github.com:preactjs/wmr.git
cd wmr
yarn
# run the demo (no compile)
yarn demo serve
# build and serve the demo for prod
yarn demo build:prod && yarn demo serve:prod
# build the single-file CLI:
yarn workspace wmr build
Don't forget to also include a changeset, by running this command at the root of the project:
yarn changeset
This will take you through a process of selecting the changed packages, the version updates and a description of the change. Afterwards,
changesets, will generate a
.md file inside a
.changeset directory. Please commit that file as well.
After all that, you are good to go. 👍