This template is designed for depending on NPM packages that contain Rust-generated WebAssembly and using them to create a Website.

Want to create an NPM package with Rust and WebAssembly? Check out wasm-pack-template .

. Want to make a monorepo-style Website without publishing to NPM? Check out rust-webpack-template and/or rust-parcel-template .

🚴 Usage

npm init wasm-app

🔋 Batteries Included

.gitignore : ignores node_modules

: ignores LICENSE-APACHE and LICENSE-MIT : most Rust projects are licensed this way, so these are included for you

and : most Rust projects are licensed this way, so these are included for you README.md : the file you are reading now!

: the file you are reading now! index.html : a bare bones html document that includes the webpack bundle

: a bare bones html document that includes the webpack bundle index.js : example js file with a comment showing how to import and use a wasm pkg

: example js file with a comment showing how to import and use a wasm pkg package.json and package-lock.json : pulls in devDependencies for using webpack: webpack webpack-cli webpack-dev-server defines a start script to run webpack-dev-server

and : webpack.config.js : configuration file for bundling your js with webpack

License

Licensed under either of

Apache License, Version 2.0, (LICENSE-APACHE or http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0)

MIT license (LICENSE-MIT or http://opensource.org/licenses/MIT)

at your option.

Contribution

Unless you explicitly state otherwise, any contribution intentionally submitted for inclusion in the work by you, as defined in the Apache-2.0 license, shall be dual licensed as above, without any additional terms or conditions.