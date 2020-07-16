create-wasm-app
An
npm init template for kick starting a project that uses NPM packages containing Rust-generated WebAssembly and bundles them with Webpack.
Built with 🦀🕸 by The Rust and WebAssembly Working Group
This template is designed for depending on NPM packages that contain Rust-generated WebAssembly and using them to create a Website.
wasm-pack-template.
rust-webpack-template
and/or
rust-parcel-template.
npm init wasm-app
.gitignore: ignores
node_modules
LICENSE-APACHE and
LICENSE-MIT: most Rust projects are licensed this way, so these are included for you
README.md: the file you are reading now!
index.html: a bare bones html document that includes the webpack bundle
index.js: example js file with a comment showing how to import and use a wasm pkg
package.json and
package-lock.json:
start script to run
webpack-dev-server
webpack.config.js: configuration file for bundling your js with webpack
Licensed under either of
at your option.
Unless you explicitly state otherwise, any contribution intentionally submitted for inclusion in the work by you, as defined in the Apache-2.0 license, shall be dual licensed as above, without any additional terms or conditions.