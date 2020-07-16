openbase logo
create-wasm-app

by rustwasm
0.1.0 (see all)

npm init template for consuming rustwasm pkgs

npm
GitHub
CDN

297

GitHub Stars

354

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

0

License

(MIT OR Apache-2.0)

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

create-wasm-app

An npm init template for kick starting a project that uses NPM packages containing Rust-generated WebAssembly and bundles them with Webpack.

Build Status

Usage | Chat

Built with 🦀🕸 by The Rust and WebAssembly Working Group

About

This template is designed for depending on NPM packages that contain Rust-generated WebAssembly and using them to create a Website.

🚴 Usage

npm init wasm-app

🔋 Batteries Included

  • .gitignore: ignores node_modules
  • LICENSE-APACHE and LICENSE-MIT: most Rust projects are licensed this way, so these are included for you
  • README.md: the file you are reading now!
  • index.html: a bare bones html document that includes the webpack bundle
  • index.js: example js file with a comment showing how to import and use a wasm pkg
  • package.json and package-lock.json:
  • webpack.config.js: configuration file for bundling your js with webpack

License

Licensed under either of

at your option.

Contribution

Unless you explicitly state otherwise, any contribution intentionally submitted for inclusion in the work by you, as defined in the Apache-2.0 license, shall be dual licensed as above, without any additional terms or conditions.

