create-vuepress-site

by vuepress
0.4.2-beta (see all)

VuePress Site Generator

npm
GitHub
CDN

Downloads/wk

214

GitHub Stars

75

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

13

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

create-vuepress-site

Scaffolding a VuePress project

Getting Started

Run generator

In the desired folder, run the following command to start the VuePress site generator:

npx create-vuepress-site
# yarn create vuepress-site

This will create a scaffolded documentation site in the docs directory that is enclosed from the rest of the folder.

Setup local environment

# Navigate into newly scaffolded docs directory
cd docs

# Install dependencies
npm install
# yarn install

# Start local dev server
npm run dev

By default, you should now see your scaffolded VuePress docs site at https://localhost:8080!

Contributing

  1. Fork it!
  2. Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature
  3. Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature'
  4. Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature
  5. Submit a pull request :D

Hat Tip

create-vuepress-site exists due to the previous work of:

