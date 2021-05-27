Scaffolding a VuePress project

Getting Started

Run generator

In the desired folder, run the following command to start the VuePress site generator:

npx create-vuepress-site yarn create vuepress-site

This will create a scaffolded documentation site in the docs directory that is enclosed from the rest of the folder.

Setup local environment

Navigate into newly scaffolded docs directory cd docs Install dependencies npm install yarn install Start local dev server npm run dev

By default, you should now see your scaffolded VuePress docs site at https://localhost:8080!

Contributing

Fork it! Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature' Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature Submit a pull request :D

Hat Tip

create-vuepress-site exists due to the previous work of: