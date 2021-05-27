Scaffolding a VuePress project
In the desired folder, run the following command to start the VuePress site generator:
npx create-vuepress-site
# yarn create vuepress-site
This will create a scaffolded documentation site in the
docs directory that is enclosed from the rest of the folder.
# Navigate into newly scaffolded docs directory
cd docs
# Install dependencies
npm install
# yarn install
# Start local dev server
npm run dev
By default, you should now see your scaffolded VuePress docs site at https://localhost:8080!
git checkout -b my-new-feature
git commit -am 'Add some feature'
git push origin my-new-feature
create-vuepress-site exists due to the previous work of:
create-umi (Direct reuse of scaffolding functions of the library.)