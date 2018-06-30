Features

No config until you need, thanks to Poi. Support all CSS preprocessors and CSS modules Hot mode reloading

Unit tests with Jest with no config by default thanks to Tyu.

Progressive Web App by default, thanks to poi-preset-offline and offline-plugin.

Install

yarn global add create-vue-app

Usage

mkdir my-vue-app && cd my-vue-app create-vue-app . create-vue-app my-vue-app cd my-vue-app

Alternatively, if you have Yarn^0.24, you can use the yarn create command:

yarn create vue-app my-vue-app

Folder structure

. ├── README.md ├── index.ejs ├── package.json ├── poi.config.js ├── src │ ├── components │ │ ├── App.test.js │ │ └── App.vue │ ├── index.js │ └── polyfills.js ├── static │ └── favicon.ico └── yarn.lock

Recipes

FAQ

Where are the docs?

This project is using Poi under the hood, so for most questions, hopefully go to this page and you will get the answer.

Contributing

Fork it! Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature' Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature Submit a pull request :D

Author

create-vue-app © egoist, Released under the MIT License.

Authored and maintained by egoist with help from contributors (list).