create-vue-app

by vue-land
2.0.0 (see all)

Create Vue apps with no build configuration.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

59

GitHub Stars

312

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Features

  • No config until you need, thanks to Poi.
    • Support all CSS preprocessors and CSS modules
    • Hot mode reloading
  • Unit tests with Jest with no config by default thanks to Tyu.
  • Progressive Web App by default, thanks to poi-preset-offline and offline-plugin.

Install

yarn global add create-vue-app

Usage

# Generate project in cwd
mkdir my-vue-app && cd my-vue-app
create-vue-app .

# Generate project in specific folder
create-vue-app my-vue-app
cd my-vue-app

Alternatively, if you have Yarn^0.24, you can use the yarn create command:

yarn create vue-app my-vue-app

Folder structure

.
├── README.md
├── index.ejs
├── package.json
├── poi.config.js
├── src
│   ├── components
│   │   ├── App.test.js
│   │   └── App.vue
│   ├── index.js
│   └── polyfills.js
├── static
│   └── favicon.ico
└── yarn.lock

Recipes

FAQ

Where are the docs?

This project is using Poi under the hood, so for most questions, hopefully go to this page and you will get the answer.

Contributing

  1. Fork it!
  2. Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature
  3. Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature'
  4. Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature
  5. Submit a pull request :D

Author

create-vue-app © egoist, Released under the MIT License.
Authored and maintained by egoist with help from contributors (list).

egoistian.com · GitHub @egoist · Twitter @_egoistlily

