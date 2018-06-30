yarn global add create-vue-app
# Generate project in cwd
mkdir my-vue-app && cd my-vue-app
create-vue-app .
# Generate project in specific folder
create-vue-app my-vue-app
cd my-vue-app
Alternatively, if you have Yarn^0.24, you can use the
yarn create command:
yarn create vue-app my-vue-app
.
├── README.md
├── index.ejs
├── package.json
├── poi.config.js
├── src
│ ├── components
│ │ ├── App.test.js
│ │ └── App.vue
│ ├── index.js
│ └── polyfills.js
├── static
│ └── favicon.ico
└── yarn.lock
This project is using Poi under the hood, so for most questions, hopefully go to this page and you will get the answer.
git checkout -b my-new-feature
git commit -am 'Add some feature'
git push origin my-new-feature
