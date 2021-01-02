Categories
Deprecated
!
create-vite-app has been deprecated. run `npm init @vitejs/app` or `yarn create @vitejs/app` instead.
Readme
[ARCHIVED] create-vite-app
This repo has moved to
@vitejs/create-app
.
