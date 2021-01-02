openbase logo
create-vite-app

by vitejs
1.21.0 (see all)

Create a Vite-powered app in seconds!

Documentation
Deprecated!
create-vite-app has been deprecated. run `npm init @vitejs/app` or `yarn create @vitejs/app` instead.

Readme

[ARCHIVED] create-vite-app

This repo has moved to @vitejs/create-app.

