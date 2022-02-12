openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

create-vite

by vitejs
2.7.0 (see all)

Next generation frontend tooling. It's fast!

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

13.4K

GitHub Stars

37.4K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3d ago

Contributors

497

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Vite logo


npm package node compatibility build status discord chat


Vite ⚡

Next Generation Frontend Tooling

  • 💡 Instant Server Start
  • ⚡️ Lightning Fast HMR
  • 🛠️ Rich Features
  • 📦 Optimized Build
  • 🔩 Universal Plugin Interface
  • 🔑 Fully Typed APIs

Vite (French word for "quick", pronounced /vit/, like "veet") is a new breed of frontend build tool that significantly improves the frontend development experience. It consists of two major parts:

In addition, Vite is highly extensible via its Plugin API and JavaScript API with full typing support.

Read the Docs to Learn More.

Packages

PackageVersion (click for changelogs)
vitevite version
@vitejs/plugin-vueplugin-vue version
@vitejs/plugin-vue-jsxplugin-vue-jsx version
@vitejs/plugin-reactplugin-react version
@vitejs/plugin-legacyplugin-legacy version
create-vitecreate-vite version

Contribution

See Contributing Guide.

License

MIT

Sponsors

sponsors

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial