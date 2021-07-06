openbase logo
create-umi

by umijs
0.27.0 (see all)

Creates a UmiJS application using the command line.

Readme

create-umi

Creates a UmiJS application/plugin/block/library using the command line.

Usage

$ yarn create umi [appName]

Boilerplates

  • ant-design-pro - Create project with a layout-only ant-design-pro boilerplate, use together with umi block.
  • app - Create project with a simple boilerplate, support typescript.
  • plugin - Create a umi plugin.

Usage Example

$ yarn create umi

? Select the boilerplate type (Use arrow keys)
  ant-design-pro  - Create project with a layout-only ant-design-pro boilerplate, use together with umi block.
❯ app             - Create project with a simple boilerplate, support typescript.
  plugin          - Create a umi plugin.

? Do you want to use typescript? (y/N)

? What functionality do you want to enable? (Press <space> to select, <a> to toggle all, <i> to invert selection)
❯◯ antd
 ◯ dva
 ◯ code splitting
 ◯ dll

  create abc/package.json
  create abc/.gitignore
  create abc/.editorconfig
  create abc/.env
  create abc/.eslintrc
  create abc/.prettierignore
  create abc/.prettierrc
  create abc/.umirc.js
  create abc/mock/.gitkeep
  create abc/src/assets/yay.jpg
  create abc/src/global.css
  create abc/src/layouts/index.css
  create abc/src/layouts/index.tsx
  create abc/src/pages/index.css
  create abc/src/pages/index.tsx
  create abc/tsconfig.json
  create abc/typings.d.ts
 📋  Copied to clipboard, just use Ctrl+V
 ✨  File Generate Done

FAQ

yarn create umi command failed

这个问题基本上都是因为没有添加 yarn global module 的路径到 PATH 环境变量引起的。

先执行 yarn global bin 拿到路径，然后添加到 PATH 环境变量里。

$ yarn global bin
/usr/local/bin

你也可以尝试用 npm，

$ npm create umi

或者手动安装 create-umi，并执行他，

$ npm install create-umi -g
$ create-umi

Questions & Suggestions

Please open an issue here.

LICENSE

MIT

