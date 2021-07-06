Creates a UmiJS application/plugin/block/library using the command line.
$ yarn create umi [appName]
ant-design-pro - Create project with a layout-only ant-design-pro boilerplate, use together with umi block.
app - Create project with a simple boilerplate, support typescript.
plugin - Create a umi plugin.
$ yarn create umi
? Select the boilerplate type (Use arrow keys)
? Do you want to use typescript? (y/N)
? What functionality do you want to enable? (Press <space> to select, <a> to toggle all, <i> to invert selection)
❯◯ antd
◯ dva
◯ code splitting
◯ dll
create abc/package.json
create abc/.gitignore
create abc/.editorconfig
create abc/.env
create abc/.eslintrc
create abc/.prettierignore
create abc/.prettierrc
create abc/.umirc.js
create abc/mock/.gitkeep
create abc/src/assets/yay.jpg
create abc/src/global.css
create abc/src/layouts/index.css
create abc/src/layouts/index.tsx
create abc/src/pages/index.css
create abc/src/pages/index.tsx
create abc/tsconfig.json
create abc/typings.d.ts
📋 Copied to clipboard, just use Ctrl+V
✨ File Generate Done
yarn create umi command failed
这个问题基本上都是因为没有添加 yarn global module 的路径到 PATH 环境变量引起的。
先执行
yarn global bin 拿到路径，然后添加到 PATH 环境变量里。
$ yarn global bin
/usr/local/bin
你也可以尝试用 npm，
$ npm create umi
或者手动安装 create-umi，并执行他，
$ npm install create-umi -g
$ create-umi
Please open an issue here.
MIT