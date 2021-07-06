Creates a UmiJS application/plugin/block/library using the command line.

Usage

$ yarn create umi [appName]

Boilerplates

ant-design-pro - Create project with a layout-only ant-design-pro boilerplate, use together with umi block.

- Create project with a layout-only ant-design-pro boilerplate, use together with umi block. app - Create project with a simple boilerplate, support typescript.

- Create project with a simple boilerplate, support typescript. plugin - Create a umi plugin.

Usage Example

$ yarn create umi ? Select the boilerplate type (Use arrow keys) ant-design-pro - Create project with a layout-only ant-design-pro boilerplate, use together with umi block. ❯ app - Create project with a simple boilerplate, support typescript. plugin - Create a umi plugin. ? Do you want to use typescript? (y/N) ? What functionality do you want to enable ? (Press <space> to select, <a> to toggle all, <i> to invert selection) ❯◯ antd ◯ dva ◯ code splitting ◯ dll create abc/package.json create abc/.gitignore create abc/.editorconfig create abc/.env create abc/.eslintrc create abc/.prettierignore create abc/.prettierrc create abc/.umirc.js create abc/mock/.gitkeep create abc/src/assets/yay.jpg create abc/src/global.css create abc/src/layouts/index.css create abc/src/layouts/index.tsx create abc/src/pages/index.css create abc/src/pages/index.tsx create abc/tsconfig.json create abc/typings.d.ts 📋 Copied to clipboard, just use Ctrl+V ✨ File Generate Done

FAQ

yarn create umi command failed

这个问题基本上都是因为没有添加 yarn global module 的路径到 PATH 环境变量引起的。

先执行 yarn global bin 拿到路径，然后添加到 PATH 环境变量里。

$ yarn global bin /usr/ local /bin

你也可以尝试用 npm，

$ npm create umi

或者手动安装 create-umi，并执行他，

$ npm install create-umi -g $ create-umi

