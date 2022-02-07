Just is a library that organizes build tasks for your JS projects. It consists of
All the documentation is online at https://microsoft.github.io/just/
This README contains only the instructions on how to build and contribute to the project. This is a monorepo that uses the lerna monorepo management utility. To get started, simply run the following:
yarn
and build all the packages this way:
yarn build
Development is usually done one package at a time. So go into each package and develop with the innerloop npm script:
cd packages/just-task
yarn dev
Tests are run with the
test npm script:
cd packages/just-task
yarn test
|Package
|Description
|just-task
|The task definition library that wraps
undertaker and
yargs libraries
|just-scripts
|A reusable preset of frequently used tasks in node and browser projects
|just-scripts-utils
|A set of utilities for
just-scripts
|just-task-logger
|A shared pretty logger used to display timestamps along with a message
|documentation
|The Docusaurus site content and styles which generates the Github page for this library
This project welcomes contributions and suggestions. Most contributions require you to agree to a Contributor License Agreement (CLA) declaring that you have the right to, and actually do, grant us the rights to use your contribution. For details, visit https://cla.microsoft.com. Please refer Contribution guide for more details
When you submit a pull request, a CLA-bot will automatically determine whether you need to provide a CLA and decorate the PR appropriately (e.g., label, comment). Simply follow the instructions provided by the bot. You will only need to do this once across all repos using our CLA.
This project has adopted the Microsoft Open Source Code of Conduct. For more information see the Code of Conduct FAQ or contact opencode@microsoft.com with any additional questions or comments.