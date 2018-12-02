Quick Start

You can execute the create-ts-lib CLI using npx or by installing it globally with npm i -g create-ts-lib .

npx create-ts-lib@latest my-typescript-lib cd my-typescript-lib && npm start

Build and Serve it

Browse http://localhost:3000/ to see your bootstrapped module.

A bundle is created under /dist folder.

folder. Create a minified bundle with npm run build .

Features

You don’t need to install or configure tools like Webpack , Typescript , Karma or Jasmine .

They are preconfigured so that you can focus on the code, but as a starter kit you still can modify all the configuration files.

Create a Typescript project

Calling create-ts-lib with my-typescript-lib as an argument creates a directory my-typescript-lib inside the current directory.

Inside that directory, the initial file structure of the project is generated with all the devDependencies installed.

my-typescript-lib ├── node_modules ├── src │ └── index.html │ └── index.ts │ └── MyLibrary.ts │ └── MyLibrary.spec.ts ├── tests │ └── unit │ └── spec-bundle.js ├── README.md ├── package.json ├── .gitignore ├── karma.conf.js ├── tsconfig.json ├── tslint.json └── webpack.config.js

No configuration or complicated folder structures, just the files you need to start your app / package / module.



npm start or npm run server:prod

Runs the app in development / production mode using Webpack dev server. Open http://localhost:3000 🎉 to view it in the browser.

npm test

Runs the unit tests using Karma as test runner and Jasmine as testing framework.

npm run build or npm run build:prod

Creates a bundle into the dist folder:

dist ├── MyLibrary.d.ts ├── app.bundle.js ├── app.bundle.js.map ├── index.d.ts └── index.html

Development

We'd love to have your helping hand on create-ts-lib ! See CONTRIBUTING.md for more information on what we're looking for and how to get started.

