You can execute the
create-ts-lib CLI using
npx or by installing it globally with
npm i -g create-ts-lib.
# Use NPX or npm install -g create-ts-lib to install it as a global package
npx create-ts-lib@latest my-typescript-lib
cd my-typescript-lib && npm start
/dist folder.
npm run build.
You don’t need to install or configure tools like
Webpack,
Typescript,
Karma or
Jasmine.
They are preconfigured so that you can focus on the code, but as a starter kit you still can modify all the configuration files.
Calling
create-ts-lib with
my-typescript-lib as an argument creates a directory
my-typescript-lib inside the current directory.
Inside that directory, the initial file structure of the project is generated with all the devDependencies installed.
my-typescript-lib
├── node_modules
├── src
│ └── index.html
│ └── index.ts
│ └── MyLibrary.ts
│ └── MyLibrary.spec.ts
├── tests
│ └── unit
│ └── spec-bundle.js
├── README.md
├── package.json
├── .gitignore
├── karma.conf.js
├── tsconfig.json
├── tslint.json
└── webpack.config.js
No configuration or complicated folder structures, just the files you need to start your app / package / module.
npm start or
npm run server:prod
Runs the app in development / production mode using Webpack dev server. Open http://localhost:3000 🎉 to view it in the browser.
npm test
Runs the unit tests using Karma as test runner and Jasmine as testing framework.
npm run build or
npm run build:prod
Creates a bundle into the
dist folder:
dist
├── MyLibrary.d.ts # - Example of a 'd.ts' declaration file
├── app.bundle.js # - Main bundle of the application. name from webpack.config
├── app.bundle.js.map # - Sourcemap
├── index.d.ts
└── index.html # - html page referencing app.bundle.js
We'd love to have your helping hand on
create-ts-lib! See CONTRIBUTING.md for more information on what we're looking for and how to get started.
