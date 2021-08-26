This module is used by WebTorrent! This module works in node.js and the browser (with browserify).
npm install create-torrent
The simplest way to use
create-torrent is like this:
const createTorrent = require('create-torrent')
const fs = require('fs')
createTorrent('/path/to/folder', (err, torrent) => {
if (!err) {
// `torrent` is a Buffer with the contents of the new .torrent file
fs.writeFile('my.torrent', torrent)
}
})
A reasonable piece length (approx. 1024 pieces) will automatically be selected for the .torrent file, or you can override it if you want a different size (See API docs below).
createTorrent(input, [opts], function callback (err, torrent) {})
Create a new
.torrent file.
input can be any of the following:
<input> or drag and drop)
File objects)
Or, an array of
string,
File,
Buffer, or
stream.Readable objects.
opts is optional and allows you to set special settings on the produced .torrent file.
{
name: String, // name of the torrent (default = basename of `path`, or 1st file's name)
comment: String, // free-form textual comments of the author
createdBy: String, // name and version of program used to create torrent
creationDate: Date // creation time in UNIX epoch format (default = now)
filterJunkFiles: Boolean, // remove hidden and other junk files? (default = true)
private: Boolean, // is this a private .torrent? (default = false)
pieceLength: Number, // force a custom piece length (number of bytes)
announceList: [[String]], // custom trackers (array of arrays of strings) (see [bep12](http://www.bittorrent.org/beps/bep_0012.html))
urlList: [String], // web seed urls (see [bep19](http://www.bittorrent.org/beps/bep_0019.html))
info: Object, // add non-standard info dict entries, e.g. info.source, a convention for cross-seeding
onProgress: Function // called with the number of bytes hashed and estimated total size after every piece
}
If
announceList is omitted, the following trackers will be included automatically:
Trackers that start with
wss:// are for WebRTC peers. See
WebTorrent to learn more.
callback is called with an error and a Buffer of the torrent data. It is up to you to
save it to a file if that's what you want to do.
Note: Every torrent is required to have a name. If one is not explicitly provided
through
opts.name, one will be determined automatically using the following logic:
/imgs/ the torrent name will be
imgs.
/foo/bar/baz.txt, the torrent name will be
baz.txt.
Note: Every file is required to have a name. For filesystem paths or W3C File objects,
the name is included in the object. For Buffer or Readable stream types, a
name property
can be set on the object, like this:
const buf = Buffer.from('Some file content')
buf.name = 'Some file name'
usage: create-torrent <directory OR file> {-o outfile.torrent}
Create a torrent file from a directory or file.
If an output file isn\'t specified with `-o`, the torrent file will be
written to stdout.
MIT. Copyright (c) Feross Aboukhadijeh and WebTorrent, LLC.