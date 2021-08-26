Create .torrent files

This module is used by WebTorrent! This module works in node.js and the browser (with browserify).

install

npm install create-torrent

usage

The simplest way to use create-torrent is like this:

const createTorrent = require ( 'create-torrent' ) const fs = require ( 'fs' ) createTorrent( '/path/to/folder' , (err, torrent) => { if (!err) { fs.writeFile( 'my.torrent' , torrent) } })

A reasonable piece length (approx. 1024 pieces) will automatically be selected for the .torrent file, or you can override it if you want a different size (See API docs below).

api

createTorrent(input, [opts], function callback (err, torrent) {})

Create a new .torrent file.

input can be any of the following:

path to the file or folder on filesystem (string)

W3C File object (from an <input> or drag and drop)

or drag and drop) W3C FileList object (basically an array of File objects)

objects) Node Buffer object

Node stream.Readable object

Or, an array of string , File , Buffer , or stream.Readable objects.

opts is optional and allows you to set special settings on the produced .torrent file.

{ name : String , comment : String , createdBy : String , creationDate : Date filterJunkFiles : Boolean , private : Boolean , pieceLength : Number , announceList : [[ String ]], urlList : [ String ], info : Object , onProgress : Function }

If announceList is omitted, the following trackers will be included automatically:

udp://tracker.openbittorrent.com:80

udp://tracker.internetwarriors.net:1337

udp://tracker.leechers-paradise.org:6969

udp://tracker.coppersurfer.tk:6969

udp://exodus.desync.com:6969

wss://tracker.btorrent.xyz

wss://tracker.openwebtorrent.com

wss://tracker.fastcast.nz

Trackers that start with wss:// are for WebRTC peers. See WebTorrent to learn more.

callback is called with an error and a Buffer of the torrent data. It is up to you to save it to a file if that's what you want to do.

Note: Every torrent is required to have a name. If one is not explicitly provided through opts.name , one will be determined automatically using the following logic:

If all files share a common path prefix, that will be used. For example, if all file paths start with /imgs/ the torrent name will be imgs .

the torrent name will be . Otherwise, the first file that has a name will determine the torrent name. For example, if the first file is /foo/bar/baz.txt , the torrent name will be baz.txt .

, the torrent name will be . If no files have names (say that all files are Buffer or Stream objects), then a name like "Unnamed Torrent " will be generated.

Note: Every file is required to have a name. For filesystem paths or W3C File objects, the name is included in the object. For Buffer or Readable stream types, a name property can be set on the object, like this:

const buf = Buffer.from( 'Some file content' ) buf.name = 'Some file name'

command line

usage : create-torrent <directory OR file> {-o outfile.torrent} Create a torrent file from a directory or file . If an output file isn\'t specified with `-o`, the torrent file will be written to stdout.

license

MIT. Copyright (c) Feross Aboukhadijeh and WebTorrent, LLC.