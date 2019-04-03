Creates a minimal Express server for testing
Inspired by the
createServer() helper function in the Got tests.
A simple interface for creating a preconfigured Express instance listening for both HTTP and HTTPS traffic.
Ports are chosen at random for HTTP/HTTPS. A self signed certificate is automatically generated, along with an associated CA certificate for you to validate against.
Created because mocking is dirty and can break between Node.js releases. Why mock HTTP requests when you can test locally against a real server in a few lines code?
npm install --save-dev create-test-server
const createTestServer = require('create-test-server');
const server = await createTestServer();
console.log(server.url);
// http://localhost:5486
console.log(server.sslUrl);
// https://localhost:5487
// This is just an Express route
// You could use any Express middleware too
server.get('/foo', (req, res) => {
res.send('bar');
});
// You can return a body directly too
server.get('/foo', () => 'bar');
server.get('/foo', 'bar');
// server.url + '/foo' and server.sslUrl + '/foo' will respond with 'bar'
The following
Content-Type headers will be parsed and exposed via
req.body:
application/json)
text/plain)
application/x-www-form-urlencoded)
application/octet-stream)
You can change body parsing behaviour with the
bodyParser option.
createTestServer() has a Promise based API that pairs well with a modern asynchronous test runner such as AVA.
You can create a separate server per test:
import test from 'ava';
import got from 'got';
import createTestServer from 'create-test-server';
test(async t => {
const server = await createTestServer();
server.get('/foo', 'bar');
const response = await got(`${server.url}/foo`);
t.is(response.body, 'bar');
await server.close();
});
Or share a server across multiple tests:
let server;
test.before(async () => {
server = await createTestServer();
server.get('/foo', 'bar');
});
test(async t => {
const response = await got(`${server.url}/foo`);
t.is(response.body, 'bar');
});
test(async t => {
const response = await got(`${server.url}/foo`);
t.is(response.statusCode, 200);
});
test.after(async () => {
await server.close();
});
You can also make properly authenticated SSL requests by setting a common name for the server certificate and validating against the provided CA certificate:
test(async t => {
const server = await createTestServer({ certificate: 'foobar.com' });
server.get('/foo', 'bar');
const response = await got(`${server.sslUrl}/foo`, {
ca: server.caCert,
headers: { host: 'foobar.com' }
});
t.is(response.body, 'bar');
await server.close();
});
You can still make an SSL connection without messing about with certificates if your client supports unauthorised SSL requests:
test(async t => {
const server = await createTestServer();
server.get('/foo', 'bar');
const response = await got(`${server.sslUrl}/foo`, {
rejectUnauthorized: false
});
t.is(response.body, 'bar');
await server.close();
});
You can also easily stop/restart the server. Notice how a new port is used when we listen again:
const server = await createTestServer();
console.log(server.port);
// 56711
await server.close();
console.log(server.port);
// undefined
await server.listen();
console.log(server.port);
// 56804
Returns a Promise which resolves to an (already listening) server.
Type:
object
Type:
string,
object
Default:
undefined
SSL certificate options to be passed to
createCert().
Type:
object | boolean
Default:
undefined
Body parser options object to be passed to
body-parser methods.
If set to
false then all body parsing middleware will be disabled.
Express instance resolved from
createTestServer()
This is just a normal Express instance with a few extra properties.
Type:
string,
undefined
The url you can reach the HTTP server on.
e.g:
'http://localhost:5486'
undefined while the server is not listening.
Type:
number,
undefined
The port number you can reach the HTTP server on.
e.g:
5486
undefined while the server is not listening.
Type:
string,
undefined
The url you can reach the HTTPS server on.
e.g:
'https://localhost:5487'
undefined while the server is not listening.
Type:
number,
undefined
The port number you can reach the HTTPS server on.
e.g:
5487
undefined while the server is not listening.
Type:
string
The CA certificate to validate the server certificate against.
Type:
http.server
The underlying HTTP server instance.
Type:
https.server
The underlying HTTPS server instance.
Type:
function
Returns a Promise that resolves when both the HTTP and HTTPS servers are listening.
Once the servers are listening,
server.url and
server.sslUrl will be updated.
Please note, this function doesn't take a port argument, it uses a new randomised port each time. Also, you don't need to manually call this after creating a server, it will start listening automatically.
Type:
function
Returns a Promise that resolves when both the HTTP and HTTPS servers have stopped listening.
Once the servers have stopped listening,
server.url and
server.sslUrl will be set to
undefined.
create-cert - Super simple self signed certificates
MIT © Luke Childs