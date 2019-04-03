openbase logo
create-test-server

by Luke Childs
3.0.1 (see all)

Creates a minimal Express server for testing

Overview

Readme

create-test-server

Creates a minimal Express server for testing

Inspired by the createServer() helper function in the Got tests.

A simple interface for creating a preconfigured Express instance listening for both HTTP and HTTPS traffic.

Ports are chosen at random for HTTP/HTTPS. A self signed certificate is automatically generated, along with an associated CA certificate for you to validate against.

Created because mocking is dirty and can break between Node.js releases. Why mock HTTP requests when you can test locally against a real server in a few lines code?

Install

npm install --save-dev create-test-server

Usage

const createTestServer = require('create-test-server');

const server = await createTestServer();
console.log(server.url);
// http://localhost:5486
console.log(server.sslUrl);
// https://localhost:5487

// This is just an Express route
// You could use any Express middleware too
server.get('/foo', (req, res) => {
  res.send('bar');
});

// You can return a body directly too
server.get('/foo', () => 'bar');
server.get('/foo', 'bar');

// server.url + '/foo' and server.sslUrl + '/foo' will respond with 'bar'

The following Content-Type headers will be parsed and exposed via req.body:

  • JSON (application/json)
  • Text (text/plain)
  • URL-encoded form (application/x-www-form-urlencoded)
  • Buffer (application/octet-stream)

You can change body parsing behaviour with the bodyParser option.

createTestServer() has a Promise based API that pairs well with a modern asynchronous test runner such as AVA.

You can create a separate server per test:

import test from 'ava';
import got from 'got';
import createTestServer from 'create-test-server';

test(async t => {
  const server = await createTestServer();
  server.get('/foo', 'bar');

  const response = await got(`${server.url}/foo`);
  t.is(response.body, 'bar');

  await server.close();
});

Or share a server across multiple tests:

let server;

test.before(async () => {
  server = await createTestServer();
  server.get('/foo', 'bar');
});

test(async t => {
  const response = await got(`${server.url}/foo`);
  t.is(response.body, 'bar');
});

test(async t => {
  const response = await got(`${server.url}/foo`);
  t.is(response.statusCode, 200);
});

test.after(async () => {
    await server.close();
});

You can also make properly authenticated SSL requests by setting a common name for the server certificate and validating against the provided CA certificate:

test(async t => {
  const server = await createTestServer({ certificate: 'foobar.com' });
  server.get('/foo', 'bar');

  const response = await got(`${server.sslUrl}/foo`, {
    ca: server.caCert,
    headers: { host: 'foobar.com' }
  });
  t.is(response.body, 'bar');

  await server.close();
});

You can still make an SSL connection without messing about with certificates if your client supports unauthorised SSL requests:

test(async t => {
  const server = await createTestServer();
  server.get('/foo', 'bar');

  const response = await got(`${server.sslUrl}/foo`, {
    rejectUnauthorized: false
  });
  t.is(response.body, 'bar');

  await server.close();
});

You can also easily stop/restart the server. Notice how a new port is used when we listen again:

const server = await createTestServer();
console.log(server.port);
// 56711

await server.close();
console.log(server.port);
// undefined

await server.listen();
console.log(server.port);
// 56804

API

createTestServer([options])

Returns a Promise which resolves to an (already listening) server.

options

Type: object

options.certificate

Type: string, object
Default: undefined

SSL certificate options to be passed to createCert().

options.bodyParser

Type: object | boolean
Default: undefined

Body parser options object to be passed to body-parser methods.

If set to false then all body parsing middleware will be disabled.

server

Express instance resolved from createTestServer()

This is just a normal Express instance with a few extra properties.

server.url

Type: string, undefined

The url you can reach the HTTP server on.

e.g: 'http://localhost:5486'

undefined while the server is not listening.

server.port

Type: number, undefined

The port number you can reach the HTTP server on.

e.g: 5486

undefined while the server is not listening.

server.sslUrl

Type: string, undefined

The url you can reach the HTTPS server on.

e.g: 'https://localhost:5487'

undefined while the server is not listening.

server.sslPort

Type: number, undefined

The port number you can reach the HTTPS server on.

e.g: 5487

undefined while the server is not listening.

server.caCert

Type: string

The CA certificate to validate the server certificate against.

server.http

Type: http.server

The underlying HTTP server instance.

server.https

Type: https.server

The underlying HTTPS server instance.

server.listen()

Type: function

Returns a Promise that resolves when both the HTTP and HTTPS servers are listening.

Once the servers are listening, server.url and server.sslUrl will be updated.

Please note, this function doesn't take a port argument, it uses a new randomised port each time. Also, you don't need to manually call this after creating a server, it will start listening automatically.

server.close()

Type: function

Returns a Promise that resolves when both the HTTP and HTTPS servers have stopped listening.

Once the servers have stopped listening, server.url and server.sslUrl will be set to undefined.

License

MIT © Luke Childs

