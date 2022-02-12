|Component
|Description
|Version
|Lin
|Win
|Mac
|cli.rs
|create, develop and build apps
|✅
|✅
|✅
|cli.js
|Node.js CLI wrapper for cli.rs
|✅
|✅
|✅
|api.js
|JS API for interaction with Rust backend
|✅
|✅
|✅
|create-tauri-app
|Get started with your first Tauri app
|✅
|✅
|✅
|vue-cli-plugin-tauri
|Vue CLI plugin for Tauri
|✅
|✅
|✅
|core
|runtime core
|✅
|✅
|✅
|bundler
|manufacture the final binaries
|✅
|✅
|✅
Tauri is a framework for building tiny, blazing fast binaries for all major desktop platforms. Developers can integrate any front-end framework that compiles to HTML, JS and CSS for building their user interface. The backend of the application is a rust-sourced binary with an API that the front-end can interact with.
The user interface in Tauri apps currently leverages
tao as a window handling library on macOS and Windows, and
gtk on Linux via the Tauri-team incubated and maintained WRY, which creates a unified interface to the system webview (and other goodies like Menu and Taskbar), leveraging WebKit on macOS, WebView2 on Windows and WebKitGTK on Linux.
To learn more about the details of how all of these pieces fit together, please consult this ARCHITECTURE.md document.
If you are interested in making a tauri-app, please visit the documentation website. This README is directed towards those who are interested in contributing to the core library. But if you just want a quick overview about where
tauri is at in its development, here's a quick burndown:
|Detail
|Tauri
|Electron
|Installer Size Linux
|3.1 MB
|52.1 MB
|Memory Consumption Linux
|180 MB
|462 MB
|Launch Time Linux
|0.39s
|0.80s
|Interface Service Provider
|WRY
|Chromium
|Backend Binding
|Rust
|Node.js (ECMAScript)
|Underlying Engine
|Rust
|V8 (C/C++)
|FLOSS
|Yes
|No
|Multithreading
|Yes
|Yes
|Bytecode Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Multiple Windows
|Yes
|Yes
|Auto Updater
|Yes
|Yes1
|Custom App Icon
|Yes
|Yes
|Windows Binary
|Yes
|Yes
|MacOS Binary
|Yes
|Yes
|Linux Binary
|Yes
|Yes
|iOS Binary
|Soon
|No
|Android Binary
|Soon
|No
|Desktop Tray
|Yes
|Yes
|Sidecar Binaries
|Yes
|No
Tauri is a system composed of a number of moving pieces:
Tauri core can be developed on Mac, Linux and Windows, but you are encouraged to use the latest possible operating systems and build tools for your OS.
Before you start working on something, it's best to check if there is an existing issue first. It's also is a good idea to stop by the Discord server and confirm with the team if it makes sense or if someone is already working on it.
Please make sure to read the Contributing Guide before making a pull request.
Thank you to everyone contributing to Tauri!
Documentation in a polyglot system is a tricky proposition. To this end, we prefer to use inline documentation of Rust code and at JSDoc in typescript / javascript code. We autocollect these and publish them using Docusaurus v2 and netlify. Here is the hosting repository for the documentation site: https://github.com/tauri-apps/tauri-docs
Test all the things! We have a number of test suites, but are always looking to improve our coverage:
cargo test) => sourced via inline
#[cfg(test)] declarations
jest) => via spec files
We recommend you read this article to understand better how we run our pipelines: https://www.jacobbolda.com/setting-up-ci-and-cd-for-tauri/
Tauri aims to be a sustainable collective based on principles that guide sustainable free and open software communities. To this end it has become a Programme within the Commons Conservancy, and you can contribute financially via Open Collective.
tauri is following Semantic Versioning 2.0.
Code: (c) 2015 - 2021 - The Tauri Programme within The Commons Conservancy.
MIT or MIT/Apache 2.0 where applicable.
Logo: CC-BY-NC-ND