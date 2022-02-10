openbase logo
create-slidev

by slidevjs
0.27.18 (see all)

Presentation Slides for Developers (Beta)

Popularity

Downloads/wk

264

GitHub Stars

18.5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

7d ago

Contributors

68

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme


Slidev

Presentation slides for developers 🧑‍💻👩‍💻👨‍💻

Video Preview | Documentation


Status: Public Beta 🎉
Features

  • 📝 Markdown-based - use your favorite editors and workflow
  • 🧑‍💻 Developer Friendly - built-in syntax highlighting, live coding, etc.
  • 🎨 Themable - theme can be shared and used with npm packages.
  • 🌈 Stylish - Windi CSS on-demand utilities, easy-to-use embedded stylesheets.
  • 🤹 Interactive - embedding Vue components seamlessly.
  • 🎙 Presenter Mode - use another window, or even your phone to control your slides.
  • 🧮 LaTeX - built-in LaTeX math equations support.
  • 📰 Diagrams - creates diagrams with textual descriptions
  • 🌟 Icons - access to icons from any iconset directly.
  • 💻 Editors - integrated editor, or extension for VS Code
  • 🎥 Recording - built-in recording and camera view.
  • 📤 Portable - export into PDF, PNGs, or even a hostable SPA.
  • ⚡️ Fast - instant reloading powered by Vite.
  • 🛠 Hackable - using Vite plugins, Vue components, or any npm packages.

Getting Started

Try it Online ⚡️

sli.dev/new

Init Project Locally

Install Node.js >=14 and run the following command:

npm init slidev

Documentations: English | 中文文档 | Français | Español | Русский | Português-BR

Discord: chat.sli.dev

For a full example, you can check the demo folder, which is also the source file for my previous talk.

Tech Stack

License

MIT License © 2021 Anthony Fu

