Serverless Stack (SST) is a framework that makes it easy to build serverless apps. It's an extension of AWS CDK and it features:
Create your first SST app.
# Create your app
$ npx create-serverless-stack@latest my-sst-app
$ cd my-sst-app
# Start Live Lambda Development
$ npx sst start
# Deploy to prod
$ npx sst deploy --stage prod
We think SST can make it dramatically easier to build serverless apps.
sst start command starts up a local development environment that opens a WebSocket connection to your deployed app and proxies any Lambda requests to your local machine.
This allows you to:
Read more about Live Lambda Development.
SST also comes with a set of serverless specific higher-level CDK constructs. This includes:
SST also supports deploying your CloudFormation stacks asynchronously. Seed natively supports concurrent asynchronous deployments for your SST apps. And SST deployments on Seed are free!
SST also comes with a few other niceties:
Internally, SST uses the CDK CLI to invoke the various CDK commands.