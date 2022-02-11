openbase logo
create-serverless-stack

by serverless-stack
0.65.1 (see all)

💥 SST makes it easy to build serverless apps. Set breakpoints and test your functions locally. https://serverless-stack.com

Readme

Serverless Stack (SST)

Serverless Stack (SST) is a framework that makes it easy to build serverless apps. It's an extension of AWS CDK and it features:

Quick Start

Create your first SST app.

# Create your app
$ npx create-serverless-stack@latest my-sst-app
$ cd my-sst-app

# Start Live Lambda Development
$ npx sst start

# Deploy to prod
$ npx sst deploy --stage prod

Documentation

About SST

We think SST can make it dramatically easier to build serverless apps.

Live Lambda Development

The sst start command starts up a local development environment that opens a WebSocket connection to your deployed app and proxies any Lambda requests to your local machine.

sst start

This allows you to:

  • Work on your Lambda functions locally
  • Supports all Lambda triggers, so there's no need to mock API Gateway, SQS, SNS, etc.
  • Supports real Lambda environment variables and Lambda IAM permissions
  • And it's fast. There's nothing to deploy when you make a change!

Read more about Live Lambda Development.

Composable serverless constructs

SST also comes with a set of serverless specific higher-level CDK constructs. This includes:

And more

SST also supports deploying your CloudFormation stacks asynchronously. Seed natively supports concurrent asynchronous deployments for your SST apps. And SST deployments on Seed are free!

SST also comes with a few other niceties:

  • Automatically lints your code using ESLint
  • Runs your unit tests using Jest

Internally, SST uses the CDK CLI to invoke the various CDK commands.

