Serverless Stack (SST) is a framework that makes it easy to build serverless apps. It's an extension of AWS CDK and it features:

Quick Start

Create your first SST app.

$ npx create-serverless-stack@latest my-sst-app $ cd my-sst-app $ npx sst start $ npx sst deploy --stage prod

Documentation

Follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our newsletter for updates.

About SST

We think SST can make it dramatically easier to build serverless apps.

Live Lambda Development

The sst start command starts up a local development environment that opens a WebSocket connection to your deployed app and proxies any Lambda requests to your local machine.

This allows you to:

Work on your Lambda functions locally

Supports all Lambda triggers, so there's no need to mock API Gateway, SQS, SNS, etc.

Supports real Lambda environment variables and Lambda IAM permissions

And it's fast. There's nothing to deploy when you make a change!

Read more about Live Lambda Development.

Composable serverless constructs

SST also comes with a set of serverless specific higher-level CDK constructs. This includes:

Api for building APIs

Cron for building cron jobs

Queue for creating queues

Bucket for adding S3 buckets

Auth for configuring authentication

Table for adding DynamoDB tables

Topic for creating pub/sub systems

StaticSite for creating static websites

NextjsSite for creating Next.js websites

Script for running scripts while deploying

KinesisStream for real-time data streaming

WebSocketApi for creating WebSocket APIs

GraphQLApi for using GraphQL with Lambda

EventBus for creating EventBridge Event buses

AppSyncApi for creating AppSync GraphQL APIs

ApiGatewayV1Api for using AWS API Gateway v1

ViteStaticSite for static sites built with Vite

ReactStaticSite for static sites built with Create React App

And more

SST also supports deploying your CloudFormation stacks asynchronously. Seed natively supports concurrent asynchronous deployments for your SST apps. And SST deployments on Seed are free!

SST also comes with a few other niceties:

Automatically lints your code using ESLint

Runs your unit tests using Jest

Internally, SST uses the CDK CLI to invoke the various CDK commands.