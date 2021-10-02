openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
cra

create-rx-app

by Oleksandr T.
0.6.23 (see all)

ReactXP project generator for building your next awesome cross-platform (Web, Android, iOS, Windows) app

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6

GitHub Stars

55

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

25

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Create-RX-App

GitHub license npm version GitHub Workflow Status npm downloads

ReactXP project generator for building your next awesome cross-platform (Web, Android, iOS, Windows) app

Creating an App

To create a new app, you may choose one of the following methods:

npx (npm >= 5.2)

npx create-rx-app AppName

npm init (npm >= 6.0)

npm init rx-app AppName

yarn create (yarn >= 0.25)

yarn create rx-app AppName

npm -g

npm install create-rx-app -g

create-rx-app AppName

This will create a directory called AppName inside the current working directory. Inside AppName, this will generate the initial project structure and install all of its dependencies. Once this installation is done, there are some commands you can run in the project directory:

  • npm run start:web or yarn start:web - runs the Web version of the app in the development mode
  • npm run build:web or yarn build:web - builds the Web version of the app for production to the dist-web folder
  • npm run start:ios or yarn start:ios - runs the iOS version of the app and attempts to open in the iOS Simulator if you're on a Mac and have it installed
  • npm run start:android or yarn start:android - runs the Android version of the app and attempts to open your app on a connected Android device or emulator
  • npm run start:windows or yarn start:windows - runs the Windows version of the app
  • npm run start:rn-dev-server or yarn start:rn-dev-server - runs react native (RN) development server

CLI options

--javascript    generate project in JavaScript
--skip-install  don't automatically install dependencies
--skip-jest     don't automatically add Jest configuration
--skip-yarn     don't use Yarn for managing dependencies
-v, --version   output the version number
-h, --help      output usage information

System Requirements

This software is released under the terms of the MIT license.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial