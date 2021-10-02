ReactXP project generator for building your next awesome cross-platform (Web, Android, iOS, Windows) app

Creating an App

To create a new app, you may choose one of the following methods:

npx (npm >= 5.2)

npx create-rx-app AppName

npm init (npm >= 6.0)

npm init rx-app AppName

yarn create (yarn >= 0.25)

yarn create rx-app AppName

npm -g

npm install create-rx-app -g create-rx-app AppName

This will create a directory called AppName inside the current working directory. Inside AppName, this will generate the initial project structure and install all of its dependencies. Once this installation is done, there are some commands you can run in the project directory:

npm run start:web or yarn start:web - runs the Web version of the app in the development mode

npm run build:web or yarn build:web - builds the Web version of the app for production to the dist-web folder

npm run start:ios or yarn start:ios - runs the iOS version of the app and attempts to open in the iOS Simulator if you're on a Mac and have it installed

npm run start:android or yarn start:android - runs the Android version of the app and attempts to open your app on a connected Android device or emulator

npm run start:windows or yarn start:windows - runs the Windows version of the app

npm run start:rn-dev-server or yarn start:rn-dev-server - runs react native (RN) development server

CLI options

System Requirements

License and Copyright

This software is released under the terms of the MIT license.