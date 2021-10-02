ReactXP project generator for building your next awesome cross-platform (Web, Android, iOS, Windows) app
To create a new app, you may choose one of the following methods:
npx create-rx-app AppName
npm init rx-app AppName
yarn create rx-app AppName
npm install create-rx-app -g
create-rx-app AppName
This will create a directory called AppName inside the current working directory. Inside AppName, this will generate the initial project structure and install all of its dependencies. Once this installation is done, there are some commands you can run in the project directory:
npm run start:web or
yarn start:web - runs the Web version of the app in the development mode
npm run build:web or
yarn build:web - builds the Web version of the app for production to the dist-web folder
npm run start:ios or
yarn start:ios - runs the iOS version of the app and attempts to open in the iOS Simulator if you're on a Mac and have it installed
npm run start:android or
yarn start:android - runs the Android version of the app and attempts to open your app on a connected Android device or emulator
npm run start:windows or
yarn start:windows - runs the Windows version of the app
npm run start:rn-dev-server or
yarn start:rn-dev-server - runs react native (RN) development server
--javascript generate project in JavaScript
--skip-install don't automatically install dependencies
--skip-jest don't automatically add Jest configuration
--skip-yarn don't use Yarn for managing dependencies
-v, --version output the version number
-h, --help output usage information
This software is released under the terms of the MIT license.