rust-webpack-template
Kickstart your Rust, WebAssembly, and Webpack project!
Built with 🦀🕸 by The Rust and WebAssembly Working Group
This template is designed for creating monorepo-style Web applications with Rust-generated WebAssembly and Webpack without publishing your wasm to NPM.
📚 Read this template's tutorial! 📚
Be sure to check out other
wasm-pack tutorials online for other
templates and usages of
wasm-pack.
You can use
npm init to clone this template:
npm init rust-webpack my-app
Afterwards check out the full documentation for exploring it.
This template comes pre-configured with all the boilerplate for compiling Rust to WebAssembly and hooking into a Webpack build pipeline.
npm start -- Serve the project locally for development at
http://localhost:8080. It auto-reloads when you make any changes.
npm run build -- Bundle the project (in production mode).
npm test -- Run the project's unit tests.