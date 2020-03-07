About

This template is designed for creating monorepo-style Web applications with Rust-generated WebAssembly and Webpack without publishing your wasm to NPM.

📚 Read this template's tutorial! 📚

Be sure to check out other wasm-pack tutorials online for other templates and usages of wasm-pack .

🚴 Using This Template

You can use npm init to clone this template:

npm init rust-webpack my-app

Afterwards check out the full documentation for exploring it.

🔋 Batteries Included

This template comes pre-configured with all the boilerplate for compiling Rust to WebAssembly and hooking into a Webpack build pipeline.