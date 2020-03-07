openbase logo
create-rust-webpack

by rustwasm
0.3.0 (see all)

Kickstart your Rust, WebAssembly, and Webpack project!

Documentation
51

GitHub Stars

441

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

2

License

(MIT OR Apache-2.0)

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

rust-webpack-template

Kickstart your Rust, WebAssembly, and Webpack project!

Build Status

Tutorial | Chat

Built with 🦀🕸 by The Rust and WebAssembly Working Group

About

This template is designed for creating monorepo-style Web applications with Rust-generated WebAssembly and Webpack without publishing your wasm to NPM.

📚 Read this template's tutorial! 📚

Be sure to check out other wasm-pack tutorials online for other templates and usages of wasm-pack.

🚴 Using This Template

You can use npm init to clone this template:

npm init rust-webpack my-app

Afterwards check out the full documentation for exploring it.

🔋 Batteries Included

This template comes pre-configured with all the boilerplate for compiling Rust to WebAssembly and hooking into a Webpack build pipeline.

  • npm start -- Serve the project locally for development at http://localhost:8080. It auto-reloads when you make any changes.

  • npm run build -- Bundle the project (in production mode).

  • npm test -- Run the project's unit tests.

