May 6, 2020
Just wanted to note that version v3.4.1 of Create-React-App is still the latest.
If you have a theme made with an earlier version of
create-react-wptheme and want to update it to the latest code, just follow these instructions.
Michael Soriano is writing a tutorial for creating a theme using React. He uses
create-react-wptheme for the initial setup. He provides a lot more detail than this
readme and the screen shots are really helpful.
To create a WordPress theme using
create-react-wptheme, follow these steps.
cd C:\xampp\htdocs\wordpress\wp-content\themes
cd /xampp/htdocs/wordpress/wp-content/themes
npx create-react-wptheme to make a new theme
npx create-react-wptheme my_react_theme
npx create-react-wptheme my_react_theme --typescript
cd my_react_theme/react-src
npm run start
<Your Theme's Root Folder>/index.php
Now, back in your command prompt, rerun the "start" script again...
npm run start and rerun that same command again.
When new versions of
Create-React-WPTheme are released, you can easily upgrade an existing theme using a single command.
react-src folder.
<Your Theme's Root Folder>/react-src
npm then run this command:
npm install @devloco/react-scripts-wptheme@latest
yarn then run this command:
yarn add @devloco/react-scripts-wptheme@latest
If your theme uses TypeScript, you'll need to modify the theme's
react-app-env.d.ts file:
<Your Theme's Root Folder>/react-src/src folder.
react-app-env.d.ts file in your editor of choice.
/// <reference types="@devloco/react-scripts-wptheme" />
If you're looking at a React tutorial on the web, you can use
create-react-wptheme in place of
create-react-app.
But you do have to remember that the React app code is one extra folder down inside your theme folder.
Notice that the final folder in this path is
react-src:
/xampp/htdocs/wordpress/wp-content/themes/<Your Theme's Root Folder>/react-src
So for example, if the tutorial instructs you to edit the
src/App.js file, then for you, that file would actually be located at:
<Your Theme's Root Folder>/react-src/src/App.js
The authors of the original
create-react-app say that using the "Public" folder (found at
react-src/public in your new theme's folder) is a last ditch "escape hatch" for adding otherwise-hard-to-deal-with files.
But for this project, I've decided to use it for all things that you'd put into a normal WordPress theme (e.g. functions.php, etc.). So any PHP, hard-coded CSS, and/or hard-coded JS (like other JS libraries that you'd like to reference globally (I don't judge)), can go into the public folder.
In addition, any changes made to CSS, JS, and PHP files in the Public folder will cause a rebuild to happen. Which is unlike
create-react-app which ignores most of the files in the Public folder.
After you've created a new theme, and all the setup is done, you'll find a file named
react-src/user.dev.json that has some configuration options that you can mess with if you need to.
If you develop using SSL (i.e. HTTPS), then you might want to run the
Browser Refresh Server under SSL as well. Especially if you use Firefox, see here: Firefox Websocket security issue.
To configure the
Browser Refresh Server to use SSL, follow these steps:
create-react-wptheme, change directory into the
react-src folder in your theme's folder
cd C:\xampp\htdocs\wordpress\wp-content\themes\<Your Theme's Root Folder>\react-src
cd /xampp/htdocs/wordpress/wp-content/themes/<Your Theme's Root Folder>/react-src
mkdir ssl
ssl folder
cd ssl
.pem extension, or each file has a different extension like
.crt and
.key.
user.dev.json in the folder named
react-src in your theme.
"wpThemeServer": { "enable": true, "host": "127.0.0.1", "port": 8090, "sslCert": "ssl/localhost.crt", "sslKey": "ssl/localhost.key", "watchFile": "../index.php" },
sslCert and
sslKey items. Make sure the values point to your SSL certificate and key files.
react-src folder (as shown above).
host to
127.0.0.1 instead of "localhost". Supposedly the numeric address gets special treatment at the OS level as being mostly safe.
react-src folder.
cd ..
npm run start
user.dev.json above.
127.0.0.1 and port
8090 as shown above, then open your browser to:
Browser Refresh Server.
While you're actively developing your theme, the files are not optimized for production. Before you put your theme into production, you need to run the
build command.
Open a command prompt and change into the
react-src folder of you theme and run this command:
npm run build
When that command finishes, your optimized files are located in a folder that can be deployed to your production server.
Here's an example showing which folder to deploy to your server:
<- deploy this folder to your production server's themes folder
If you need to continue developing your theme, simply:
cd react-src
npm run start
And all your theme files will reappear.
The
react-src/user.prod.json configuration file is read when you run
npm run build. The only option in there is setting the "homepage"
which controls the relative linking to files in your theme. The "homepage" setting in your main
package.json file is used during development (and build by default).
During development, this is probably what you want. But if you know your production server has a different root, then you can set the homepage to be different during a production build.
For example:
"homepage": "/wordpress/wp-content/themes/<Your Theme's Root Folder>"
/wordpress part, so set the "homepage" line in your
user.prod.json file to:
"homepage": "/wp-content/themes/<Your Theme's Root Folder>"
npm run build
create-react-app
react-scripts as little as possible.
I'm grateful to the authors of existing related projects for their ideas and collaboration:
The original.
I used this as an example for writing my own plugin for watching changes to the create-react-app "public" folder.
Create React WP Theme is open source software licensed as MIT.