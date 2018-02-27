Config-free server side rendering for React applications based on React Router. Compatible with Redux apps and Webpack Dev Middleware for simple and painless development and production usage. Comes as CLI script, standalone server, and middleware.
This package is formerly known as
react-router-redux-middleware (which is now deprecated).
npm install create-react-server babel-preset-react-app babel-preset-es2015 --save-dev
You don't have to install
babel-preset-react-app if you use Create React App, it will be pre-installed already.
In order to use examples you should clone the repository and do
npm install inside the repo and then separate
npm install in example dir.
git clone https://github.com/kirill-konshin/create-react-server.git
cd create-react-server
npm install
cd examples/[any-example]
npm install
npm run redeploy # launch in production mode
!!!ATTENTION!!! Due to changes in React Router 4 async routes are no longer supported by this package!
Official RR4 documentation says the following:
- You need synchronous module resolution on the server so you can get those bundles in the initial render.
- You need to load all the bundles in the client that were involved in the server render before rendering so that the client render is the same as the server render. (The trickiest part, I think its possible but this is where I gave up.)
- You need asynchronous resolution for the rest of the client app’s life.
Code Splitting & Server Rendering
So not at this moment at least, stay tuned, we will try to add this in future releases! Especially if React Fiber (16) will take care of some async component lifecycle.
.babelrc file or
babel section of
package.json
{
"presets": [
"es2015",
"react-app"
]
}
Server rendering procedure takes
getInitialProps static property and performs everything defined in it both on server
and later on client (if needed). Anything that was returned from
getInitialProps becomes the initial set of props
when component will be rendered on server.
On client these props will be available with some delay, so you may use custom property
initialLoading which will be
true while
getInitialProps function is resolving.
If an error occurs inside
getInitialProps it will be available via
initialError property. This property is populated
from the server as well (as a string, no trace, you may capture this also in
template function).
Component also receives a wrapped version of
getInitialProps in its
props, so that it can be called when needed,
for example when
componentWillReceiveProps on React Router route change to load new data, but be careful and don't
cause infinite loops or race conditions.
If you use
withWrapper you must wrap each leaf page, otherwise if you open unwrapped page in browser and then
navigate to wrapped no
getInitialProps will be called because wrapped will assume that it's first run.
// src/Page.js
import React, {Component} from "react";
import {connect} from "react-redux"; // this is optional
import {withWrapper} from "create-react-server/wrapper";
export class App extends Component {
static async getInitialProps({location: {pathname, query}, params, store}) {
await store.dispatch(barAction()); // this is optional
return {custom: 'custom'};
};
render() {
const {foo, bar, custom, initialError} = this.props;
if (initialError) return <pre>Initial Error: {initialError.stack}</pre>;
return (
<div>Foo {foo}, Bar {bar}, Custom {custom}</div>
);
}
}
App = connect(state => state)(App); // this is optional
export default withWrapper(App); // here we connect to WrapperProvider
Component which will be used as 404 stub should have
notFound static property:
// src/NotFound.js
import React, {Component} from "react";
export default class NotFound extends Component {
static notFound = true;
render() {
return (
<div>404 Not Found</div>
);
}
}
You have to make a
createApp function that should return an app with React Router routes.
// src/app.js
import React from "react";
import {Route, IndexRoute} from "react-router";
import NotFound from './NotFound';
import Page from './Page';
import IndexPage from './IndexPage';
export default ({state, props, req, res}) => {
if (!state && !!req) { // this means function is called on server
state = {
'foo': req.url + ':' + Date.now()
};
}
return (
<Provider store={createStore(state)}>
<WrapperProvider initialProps={props}>
<Switch>
<Route exact path="/" component={IndexPage}/>
<Route path="/page" component={Page}/>
<Route component={NotFound}/>
</Switch>
</WrapperProvider>
</Provider>
);
};
If you don't use Redux then
Provider is not needed.
Parameters that function receives are (all parameters may be
null depending on where the function is launched, you may
have custom logic specifically for server or client based on what paratements are available):
state — initial Redux state received from server (if any)
props — initial props received from server (if any)
req — NodeJS Request (if any)
res — NodeJS Response (if any)
If your app is using Redux, then you will have to make a
createStore function, that should take initial state as an
argument and return a new
Store:
// src/store.js
import {createStore} from "redux";
function reducer(state, action) { return state; }
export default function (initialState, {req, res}) {
if (req) { // it means it's launched from server in CLI mode
initialState = {foo: res.url}; // so we can pre-populate something
}
return createStore(
reducer,
initialState
);
}
You have to create a root app component, which normally consists only of
BrowserRouter or
HashRouter and a call to
createApp.
// src/index.js
import React from "react";
import {render} from "react-dom";
import {BrowserRouter} from "react-router-dom";
import createApp from "./app";
const Root = () => (
<BrowserRouter>
{createApp({
state: window.__INITIAL_STATE__, // you can skip this if you don't use Redux
props: window.__INITIAL__PROPS__
})}
</BrowserRouter>
);
render((<Root/>), document.getElementById('root'));
First of all prepare your application according to steps in preconditions.
It is convenient to put console command into
scripts section of
package.json:
{
"build": "react-scripts build",
"server": "create-react-server --app path-to/src/app.js [options]"
}
All specified JS files must export functions as
default export or as
module.exports. It assumes that
--app path-to-app.js as path to file which exports a
createApp and so on.
Available options:
--app or
-r path to JS file with
createApp function
--template or
-t path to JS file with
template function
--outputPath or
-o as path to your
build (e.g. your static files)
--templatePath or
-i path to your
index.html
--debug or
-d if you want to get more information of requests handling & stack traces of errors
--port or
-p to bind to something other than
3000, port will also be automatically taken from
process.env.PORT
You may also run with
NODE_ENV=development to get more info:
NODE_ENV=development create-react-server [your options]
Then run from console:
npm run build
npm run server
Now if you open
http://localhost:3000 you will see a page rendered on the server.
Middleware accepts following options:
options.outputPath required path with static files, usually equals to Webpack's
output.path
options.app({props, state, req, res}) required function must return an app that uses React Router
options.template optional, main template function, performs injection of rendered HTML to
the template, default = replaces
<div id="root"></div> with
<div id="root">%HTML%</div>
completely failed to render
options.templatePath optional path to
index.html, default =
%outputPath%/index.html
options.debug optional emits to console some extra information about request handling, default =
false
options.initialStateKey optional key in
window object that will be used to pass initial props,
default =
__INITIAL_PROPS__
options.initialPropsKey optional key in
window object that will be used to pass initial state,
default =
__INITIAL_STATE__
Server accepts following options in addition to the ones accepted by middleware:
options.skipExtensions optional array of strings that represent most commonly imported non-JS extensions that has
to be skipped during server build, default =
['css', 'jpg', 'gif', ...]
options.port optional port to listen, default =
3000
options.listen optional Express's listen function
Template function performs injection of rendered HTML to the template. This function will also be called if React App failed to render (e.g. in case of server error).
Function accepts
config as parameter with the following always available properties:
config.error error object if function is called as error handler, equals
null otherwise
config.req instance of NodeJS Request
config.res instance of NodeJS Response
config.template contents of
index.html or any other file defined in
templatePath option
If function is called in a normal way, e.g. NOT as error handler, the following properties will also be provided, some of them still may be available in error handler mode, depending on which stage the error has happened:
config.component matched component (your leaf page)
config.html result of React rendering
config.initialProps result of
getInitialProps (resolved result of Promise if it was returned)
config.store instance of Redux Store
Most common cases when this function is called as error handler are:
<Route path="*" component={...}/>
If you don't output any error information then the client will be rendered as if nothing happened.
By default this function replaces
<div id="root"></div> (exactly as written). If there is an error — it's HTML is
injected right before
div#root.
If anything will be thrown from this function, then default error handler will take over. You should avoid this by
placing
try {} catch {} around your code, in this case default handler wiil not be called.
First of all prepare your application according to steps in preconditions.
In these example we will use
express server and
babel-cli:
npm install express babel-cli --save-dev
Modify
scripts section of
package.json:
{
"build": "react-scripts build && npm run build-server",
"build-server": "NODE_ENV=production babel --source-maps --out-dir build-lib src",
"server": "node ./build-lib/server.js"
}
It makes client side build using Create React App (React Scripts) and server side build using Babel, which takes
everything from
src and puts the outcome to
build-lib. You may add this directory to
.gitignore.
// src/server.js
import path from "path";
import {createExpressServer} from "create-react-server";
import app from "./app";
createExpressServer({
port: process.env.PORT || 3000,
app: app,
template: ({template, html, req}) => (
template.replace(
`<div id="root"></div>`,
`<div id="root">${html}</div>`)),
outputPath: path.join(process.cwd(), 'build')
});
Check out the ready-to-use example in examples/create-react-app folder.
In this mode your
createStore function will on server will receive second config argument:
{req, res} with request
and response respectively. In other modes you can control what is passed where.
There are two middleware modes: for Webpack Dev Server and for Express server.
If you have access to
webpack.config.js then you may run the Webpack Dev Server along with server side rendering,
this example covers both.
In order to do that we need to install
webpack-dev-server (in addition to packages from
preconditions step), you may skip this if you have already installed it. In these example we will use
express server and
babel-cli to make server side builds:
npm install express babel-cli babel-preset-react-app webpack-dev-server html-webpack-plugin --save-dev
*Note: you don't have to install
babel-preset-react-app if you use Create React App or you already have preset.
scripts section of
package.json
In this example we run server by Babel Node, in this case server will be transformed in runtime (which is not recommended for production). You also can build the server like in custom server section.
{
"server-dev": "NODE_ENV=development babel-node ./src/server.js",
"server-runtime": "NODE_ENV=production babel-node ./src/server.js"
}
Main entry file
index.html should be a part of webpack build, e.g. emitted to you output path. It could be a
real file or generated by
HtmlWebpackPlugin, but it has to be known by Webpack.
Make sure your
webpack.config.js has all the following:
// webpack.config.js
var HtmlWebpackPlugin = require('html-webpack-plugin');
module.exports = {
//...
"output": {
path: process.cwd() + '/build', // mandatory
publicPath: '/',
},
"plugins": [new HtmlWebpackPlugin({
filename: 'index.html',
favicon: './src/favicon.ico', // this is optional
template: './src/index.html'
})],
devServer: {
port: process.env.PORT || 3000,
contentBase: './src',
}
//...
}
// src/server.js
import path from "path";
import Express from "express";
import webpack from "webpack";
import Server from "webpack-dev-server";
import app from "./app"; // same file as in client side
import config from "../webpack.config";
import {createExpressMiddleware, createWebpackMiddleware, skipRequireExtensions} from "create-react-server";
skipRequireExtensions(); // this may be omitted but then you need to manually teach Node to ignore non-js files
const port = process.env.PORT || 3000;
const options = {
app: app,
template: ({template, html}) => (template.replace(
// !!!!! MUST MATCH THE INDEX.HTML
`<div id="root"></div>`,
`<div id="root">${html}</div>`
)),
templatePath: path.join(config.output.path, 'index.html'),
outputPath: config.output.path
};
if (process.env.NODE_ENV !== 'production') {
const compiler = webpack(config);
config.devServer.setup = function(app) {
app.use(createWebpackMiddleware(compiler, config)(options));
};
new Server(compiler, config.devServer).listen(port, '0.0.0.0', listen);
} else {
const app = Express();
app.use(createExpressMiddleware(options));
app.use(Express.static(config.output.path));
app.listen(port, listen);
}
function listen(err) {
if (err) throw err;
console.log('Listening %s', port);
}
Check out the ready-to-use example in examples/webpack-blocks folder.
Take a look at React Helmet's readme note about server side rendering.
In a few words you have to add
renderStatic() call to your implementation of
template option:
import Helmet from "react-helmet";
const template = ({template, html, req}) => {
const head = Helmet.renderStatic();
return template
.replace(
`<div id="root"></div>`,
`<div id="root">${html}</div>`
)
.replace(
/<title>.*?<\/title>/g,
head.title.toString()
)
.replace(
/<html>/g,
'<html ' + head.htmlAttributes.toString() + '>'
);
};
If you use
require.ensure in your app, you will have to install
babel-plugin-transform-ensure-ignore.
npm install babel-plugin-transform-ensure-ignore --save-dev
And add it to
.babelrc file or
babel section of
package.json:
{
"presets": [
"es2015",
"react-app"
],
"plugins": [
"transform-ensure-ignore"
]
}
If you use dynamic
import() function, then you will need more plugins
babel-plugin-dynamic-import-webpack, it should
be used together with
babel-plugin-transform-ensure-ignore. Make sure it is used only on server, and Webpack (client
build) will not pick it up. On client plugin
babel-plugin-syntax-dynamic-import should be used.
Your component may receive props from React Router without unmounting/mounting, for example
query or
param has
changed.
In this case you can create a
componentWillReceiveProps lifecycle hook and call
this.props.getInitialProps() from
it to force static
getInitialProps method to be called again:
export class Page extends React.Component {
static async getInitialProps({params}) {
var res = await fetch(`/pages?slug=${params.slug}`);
return await res.json();
}
componentWillReceiveProps(newProps) {
if (this.props.params.slug !== newProps.params.slug) this.props.getInitialProps();
}
render() {
// your stuff here
}
}
export default withWrapper(Page);