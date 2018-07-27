What is this?

React version 16.3 introduces 2 new APIs, React.createRef (React RFC #17) and React.forwardRef (React RFC #30).

This lib was created to allow using the new ref APIs without an immediate upgrade. Once upgraded to React 16.3, you should be able to remove this lib from your imports and just import React's version. However, this lib also checks for React's version and, if it is installed, it will use it instead of the polyfilled version. This way, you can remove the polyfill when you're ready and not at the same time that you upgrade.

This project is not recommended for libraries if you intend to expose the component whose ref is fowarded. The reason is that if your users use a version of React before 16.3, they will receive the internal RefForwarder component of this package. This package was created to allow users to use the new API as long as the user is the creator and consumer of the forwarding ref. While there is a method in this lib that will always grab the correct ref getRef , it is not a good idea to ask your users to depend on and use this package. If you want to forward refs, you may want to fallback to using an additional prop, for example inputRef .

How to install

NPM:

npm install create -react- ref

YARN:

yarn add create -react- ref

You'll need to also have react installed

API and examples

The createRef API returns an object which attaches the ref to a current property. The polyfill works by returning a function which when invoked internall by React with the ref, will attach it to a current property or the function.

import createRef from 'create-react-ref/lib/createRef' ; class MyComponent extends React . Component { inputRef = createRef(); render() { return ( < div > < input type = "text" ref = {this.inputRef} /> </ div > ); } componentDidMount() { this.inputRef.current.focus(); } }

The forwardRef API allows forwarding refs to a child (inner) component when a ref is attached to the parent (outer) component. Arguments

[ render(props, ref) : ReactElement ]: Render should be a function that when called returns a ReactElement to render. It gets passed the current props and the ref to foward. Attach the ref to the inner child component's ref prop that you want a user to receive when attaching a ref to the outer component.

import forwardRef from 'create-react-ref/lib/forwardRef' ; import createRef from 'create-react-ref/lib/createRef' ; const ThemeContext = React.createContext( 'light' ); function withTheme ( ThemedComponent ) { function ThemeContextInjector ( props ) { return ( <ThemeContext.Consumer> {value => ( <ThemedComponent {...props} ref={props.forwardedRef} theme={value} /> )} </ThemeContext.Consumer> ); } // Forward refs through to the inner, "themed" component: return forwardRef((props, ref) => ( <ThemeContextInjector {...props} forwardedRef={ref} /> )); } const ThemedButton = withTheme(Button); // For the polyfilled forwardRef, you must use `createRef`. const buttonRef = createRef(); // buttonRef.current will point to ThemedButton, rather than ThemeContextInjector <ThemedButton ref={buttonRef} />;

Caveats

The polyfilled forwardRef is only compatible with refs created from createRef and not compatible with ref callbacks/functions. If you attach a ref callback to a component returned from the polyfilled forwardRef , you will get a RefForwarder component instance. This is one instance of how this library differs from React's implementation. React actually built an internal type to handle this, which cannot be polyfilled, and returns the actual forwared child. However, this polyfill provides a getRef function you can use to make sure the correct ref is always returned (polyfilled or not).

Extra APIs not in React

Arguments

[ ref : Node | Instance | null ]: Use this function to get the actual ref from a ref object created by createRef or React.createRef .

Example:

Using with createRef

class { divRef = createRef(); componentDidMount() { const node = getRef( this .divRef); } render() { return < div ref = {divRef} > text </ div > } }

Using in a ref callback