Declarative, asynchronous routing for React.
Navi is a JavaScript library for declaratively mapping URLs to asynchronous content.
It comes with:
At it's core, Navi is just a router. You can use it with any React app – just add the
navi and
react-navi packages to your project:
npm install --save navi react-navi
If you'd like a more full featured starter, you can get started with Create React/Navi App:
npx create-react-navi-app my-app
cd my-app
npm start
Or if you want to create a blog, use create-react-blog:
npx create-react-blog react-blog
cd react-blog
npm start
For a full introduction, see the Getting Started guide on the Navi website.
We are grateful to the community for contributing bugfixes, documentation, translations, and any other improvements.
This repository is monorepo that holds the source for Navi and it's related packages, while the Navi website -- which includes Navi's documentation, is part of the navi-website repository.
To contribute code to Navi, you'll need to be able to build it and run the tests. To start, make sure you have lerna 3.x installed globally:
npm install -g lerna
Then fork, clone and bootstrap the repository:
lerna bootstrap
yarn build
yarn test
If you're working on Navi itself, it's often easier to run builds and tests from
packages/navi
cd packages/navi
yarn test:watch
The examples are set up to use the copy of Navi at
packages/navi/dist, so they can also be useful for quickly testing changes.
Navi is MIT licensed.