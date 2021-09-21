Compatibility: React Native >= 0.63.
# Run create-react-native-web-app <project-directory>
$ npx crnwa myApp
# or
$ npx create-react-native-web-app myApp
# if you previously installed this package globaly run this command first to uninstall the previous version:
# npm uninstall -g create-react-native-web-app
# cd into your <project-directory>
$ cd myApp
# Run Web/Ios/Android development
# Web
$ npm run web
# IOS
$ npm run ios
# Android
$ npm run android
myApp
├── android (When opening with Android studio, open this folder)
│ └── android project files
├── ios (When opening with Xcode, open this folder)
│ └── ios project files
├── public
│ ├── favicon.ico
│ ├── index.html
│ └── manifest.json
└── src
└── project code
# Web and Native
$ npm run test
# Web
$ npm run test:web
# Native
$ npm run test:native
Open dev menu:
React native docs - debugging real devices guide
React native docs - debugging guide
# Web
$ npm run build
# Android - upgrade the current build version in `android/app/build.gradle` file (both the `versionCode` and the `versionName`)
Example:
versionCode 2
versionName "1.1"
# And then run the build
$ cd android && ./gradlew assembleRelease
# Open apk folder to find the release apk
$ open ./android/app/build/outputs/apk
React native docs - Android signed apk