React Native Web CLI

A simple CLI tool to start your React Native Web project to develop same app for IOS Android and Web

Compatibility: React Native >= 0.63.

Installation

$ npx crnwa myApp $ npx create-react-native-web-app myApp $ cd myApp $ npm run web $ npm run ios $ npm run android

To work with IOS and Android - Install Xcode and Android studio and follow the react native instructions under the "React Native CLI Quickstart" tab

Folder structure

myApp ├── android ( When opening with Android studio, open this folder) │ └── android project files ├── ios ( When opening with Xcode, open this folder) │ └── ios project files ├── public │ ├── favicon.ico │ ├── index .html │ └── manifest.json └── src └── project code

Testing

$ npm run test $ npm run test :web $ npm run test :native

Debugging

Open dev menu:

CMD+D (IOS) / CMD+M (Android) Press "Enable Live-Reload"

React native docs - debugging real devices guide

React native docs - debugging guide

Network calls in the devtools

Build

$ npm run build Example: versionCode 2 versionName "1.1" $ cd android && ./gradlew assembleRelease $ open ./android/app/build/outputs/apk

React native docs - Android signed apk

React native docs for IOS

Resources