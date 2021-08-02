Tool to create a React Native library module or native view component, with a single command.
See below for command-line usage, example with no view, and example with an extremely simple native view.
This tool based on
react-native-create-library, with working example callbacks, optional native view, and more updates added by @brodybits (Christoper J. Brody aka Chris Brody) and other contributors.
0.60 (outdated),
0.64 or upcoming
0.65 (recommended) - see issue
#423
#422
#308
--tvos-enabled option as documented below
react-native-tvos fork, with minimum version of
0.60.x (newer version is highly recommended) ref:
#422
react-native-windows-init according to this procedure: https://aka.ms/RNW-NativeModuleSetup
#94)
If you are looking to create a native module for React Native, you need some native code for each platform you want to support and then some JavaScript code to bind it all together. Setting this up by yourself can be time-consuming.
This is where this tool comes in. It creates a boilerplate with all current best practices in mind.
Why not use
react-native new-library? Unfortunately that command doesn't create an up-to-date library, requires an already initialized React Native project and only sets up the iOS side of things.
otobank/create-react-native-module - fork with TypeScript, Swift, and Kotlin support, with some other updates and some less useful features removed; see also issue
#425
brodybits/react-native-module-init - new interactive CLI that uses the templates from this utiity
react-native-community/bob - opinionated, interactive library CLI that is designed to support both native libraries and libraries with web support
Outdated alternatives: see acknowledgements below
Package required to be installed globally if the recommended example app is generated:
$ npm install -g yarn
To install this package:
$ npm install -g create-react-native-module
Navigate into an empty directory to execute the command.
$ create-react-native-module MyFancyLibrary
This will create the folder
MyFancyLibrary in which the library will be created in.
Now install dependencies by running this command in the newly created library.
$ npm install
Usage: create-react-native-module [options] <name>
Options:
-V, --version output the version number
--package-name <packageName> The full package name to be used in package.json. Default: react-native-(name in param-case)
--is-view Generate the package as a very simple native view component. Status: EXPERIMENTAL, with limited testing.
--object-class-name The name of the object class to be exported by both JavaScript and native code. Default: (name in PascalCase)
--native-package-id <nativePackageId> [Android] The native Java package identifier used for Android (Default: `com.reactlibrary`)
--platforms <platforms> Platforms the library module will be created for - comma separated (Default: `ios,android`)
--tvos-enabled Generate the module with tvOS build enabled (requires react-native-tvos fork, with minimum version of 0.60, and iOS platform to be enabled)
--github-account <githubAccount> The github account where the library module is hosted (Default: `github_account`)
--author-name <authorName> The author's name (Default: `Your Name`)
--author-email <authorEmail> The author's email (Default: `yourname@email.com`)
--license <license> The license type (Default: `MIT`)
--use-apple-networking [iOS] EXPERIMENTAL FEATURE NOT SUPPORTED: Use `AFNetworking` dependency as a sample in the podspec & use it from the iOS code - see issue #426
--generate-example Generate an example project and add the library module to it with symlink by defult, with overwrite of example metro.config.js to add workaround for Metro symlink issue - requires Yarn to be installed globally
--example-file-linkage DEPRECATED: do `yarn add file:../` instead of `yarn add link:../` in a generated example project, and add a postinstall workaround script, with no overwrite of example metro.config.js
--example-name <exampleName> Name for the example project (default: `example`)
--example-react-native-template <...> The React Native template used for the generated example project, for example: react-native-tvos or react-native-tvos@0.62.2-1 (requires --tvos-enabled option); react-native@0.62 (default: `react-native@latest`)
--write-example-podfile [iOS] EXPERIMENTAL FEATURE NOT SUPPORTED: write (or overwrite) example ios/Podfile
-h, --help output usage information
const createLibraryModule = require('create-react-native-module');
createLibraryModule({
name: 'MyFancyLibraryModule'
}).then(() => {
console.log('Oh yay! My library module has been created!');
})
{
name: String, /* The name of the library (mandatory) */
packageName: String, /* The full package name to be used in package.json. Default: react-native-(name in param-case) */
isView: Boolean, /* Generate the package as a very simple native view component. Status: EXPERIMENTAL, with limited testing. (Default: false) */
objectClassName: String, /* The name of the object class to be exported by both JavaScript and native code. Default: (name in PascalCase) */
platforms: Array | String, /* Platforms the library will be created for. (Default: ['android', 'ios']) */
nativePackageId: String, /* [Android] The native Java package identifier used for Android (Default: `com.reactlibrary`) */
tvosEnabled: Boolean, /* Generate the module with tvOS build enabled (requires react-native-tvos fork, with minimum version of 0.60, and iOS platform to be enabled) */
githubAccount: String, /* The github account where the library is hosted (Default: `github_account`) */
authorName: String, /* The author's name (Default: `Your Name`) */
authorEmail: String, /* The author's email (Default: `yourname@email.com`) */
license: String, /* The license type of this library (Default: `MIT`) */
useAppleNetworking: Boolean, /* [iOS] EXPERIMENTAL FEATURE NOT SUPPORTED: Use `AFNetworking` dependency as a sample in the podspec & use it from the iOS code - see issue #426 (Default: false) */
generateExample: Boolean, /* Generate an example project and add the library module to it with symlink by defult, with overwrite of example metro.config.js to add workaround for Metro symlink issue - requires Yarn to be installed globally (Default: false) */
exampleFileLinkage: Boolean, /* DEPRECATED: do `yarn add file:../` instead of `yarn add link:../` in a generated example project, and add a postinstall workaround script, with no overwrite of example metro.config.js (Default: false) */
exampleName: String, /* Name for the example project (Default: `example`) */
exampleReactNativeTemplate: String, /* The React Native template used for the generated example project, for example: react-native-tvos or react-native-tvos@0.62.2-1 (requires --tvos-enabled option); react-native@0.62 (Default: `react-native@latest`) */
writeExamplePodfile: Boolean, /* [iOS] EXPERIMENTAL FEATURE NOT SUPPORTED: write (or overwrite) example ios/Podfile (Default: false) */
}
Create the module with no view:
create-react-native-module --package-identifier io.mylibrary --generate-example AliceHelper
The module would be generated in the
react-native-alice-helper subdirectory, and the example test app would be in
react-native-alice-helper/example.
Then go into the example app subdirectory:
cd react-native-alice-helper/example
Recommended: Follow the instructions shown in the end of the console log output, which are more likely to be up-to-date.
Extra notes:
Within the example test app subdirectory:
It is recommended to start the Metro Bundler manually (within
react-native-alice-helper/example), which would run in the foreground:
yarn start
Otherwise, React Native will open its own window to run the Metro Bundler.
To run on Android, do the following command (within
react-native-alice-helper/example):
yarn android
for React Native
0.60:
npx react-native run-android
This assumes that the
ANDROID_HOME environmental variable is set properly. Here is a sample command that does not make such an assumption on a mac:
ANDROID_HOME=~/Library/Android/sdk npx react-native run-android
For iOS:
Extra installation step needed in case of clean checkout only:
cd ios && pod install && cd ..
Then to run on iOS:
yarn ios
for React Native
0.60:
npx react-native run-ios
or do the following command to open the iOS project in Xcode:
open ios/example.xcodeproj
The example app shows the following indications:
EXPERIMENTAL feature with limited testing
Create the module with an extremely simple view:
create-react-native-module --package-identifier io.mylibrary --is-view --generate-example CarolWidget
The module would be generated in the
react-native-carol-widget subdirectory, and the example test app would be in
react-native-carol-widget/example.
Then go into the example app subdirectory:
cd react-native-carol-widget/example
Recommended: Follow the instructions shown in the end of the console log output, which are more likely to be up-to-date.
Some extra notes:
Within the example test app subdirectory:
It is recommended to start the Metro Bundler manually as described above (within
react-native-carol-widget/example):
yarn start
To run on Android: do
yarn android or
npx react-native run-android as described for the other example above.
To run on iOS (as described above):
pod install in
ios subdirectory
yarn ios,
npx react-native run-ios, or
open ios/example.xcodeproj
Expected result:
react-native-create-library - original basis of this project
react-native-share - was acknowledged as "a great source of inspiration" for
react-native-create-library