The fastest way to create universal React Native apps



npx create-react-native-app

Once you're up and running with Create React Native App, visit this tutorial for more information on building mobile apps with React.

Features

Native project ready to be built on to your device.

Support for unimodules and auto-linking.

OTA updates, and Gestures out of the box.

Full support for React Native web.

Plug-n-play custom templates.

Works with the Expo Client app.

Usage

npx create-react-native-app Create a new native React app.

Create a new native React app. yarn ios -- ( expo run:ios ) Build the iOS App (requires a MacOS computer).

-- ( ) Build the iOS App (requires a MacOS computer). yarn android -- ( expo run:android ) Build the Android App.

-- ( ) Build the Android App. yarn web -- ( expo start:web ) Run the website in your browser.

Templates

By default you create a bare-workflow React project with support for iOS, Android, and web. You can opt to use an example project instead by selecting the "Templates from ..." option. Custom templates can be used with --template <Example Name or GitHub URL> option.

Use an example: npx create-react-native-app -t with-typescript

Use a custom template: npx create-react-native-app --template https://github.com/someone/my-react-starter -- Only works with GitHub repos on the master branch.

-- Only works with GitHub repos on the master branch. All examples can be modified in the expo/examples repo.

Sections

Usage with Expo Client App

Expo Client enables you to work with all of the Components and APIs in react-native , as well as the JavaScript APIs that the are bundled with the Expo App.

Expo Client supports running any project that doesn't have custom native modules added.

Download the "Expo Client" app from the Play Store or App Store.

Start your project with Expo Install the CLI npm i -g expo-cli Start the project expo start

Open the project: Sign in to expo and the project will appear in the app. Or point your phone's camera at the QR code in the terminal (press "c" to view it).



If you're having issues with Create React Native App, please make sure:

The issue is not covered in the Expo Docs

There is not already an open issue for your particular problem

If you've checked the documentation and currently open issues, please either open a new GitHub issue or ask a question on Expo forums.

Contributing

Please see Contributing guide in the Expo CLI monorepo for instructions on contributing to Expo CLI.

Attribution

The examples feature was inspired by the templates system of create-next-app by the Vercel team.

Related

CRNA is focused on being the fastest way to bootstrap a React Native app without worrying about the native platforms or bundlers required for developing and shipping apps. Other tools provide both an init script (which is slower) and a suite of other tools that can be used for interacting with the project. CRNA is meant to be used with any of the following tools:

