The fastest way to create universal React Native apps
npx create-react-native-app
Once you're up and running with Create React Native App, visit this tutorial for more information on building mobile apps with React.
npx create-react-native-app Create a new native React app.
yarn ios -- (
expo run:ios) Build the iOS App (requires a MacOS computer).
yarn android -- (
expo run:android) Build the Android App.
yarn web -- (
expo start:web) Run the website in your browser.
By default you create a bare-workflow React project with support for iOS, Android, and web. You can opt to use an example project instead by selecting the "Templates from ..." option. Custom templates can be used with
--template <Example Name or GitHub URL> option.
npx create-react-native-app -t with-typescript
npx create-react-native-app --template https://github.com/someone/my-react-starter -- Only works with GitHub repos on the master branch.
Expo Client enables you to work with all of the Components and APIs in
react-native, as well as the JavaScript APIs that the are bundled with the Expo App.
Expo Client supports running any project that doesn't have custom native modules added.
npm i -g expo-cli
expo start
If you're having issues with Create React Native App, please make sure:
If you've checked the documentation and currently open issues, please either open a new GitHub issue or ask a question on Expo forums.
Please see Contributing guide in the Expo CLI monorepo for instructions on contributing to Expo CLI.
The examples feature was inspired by the
templates system of create-next-app by the Vercel team.
CRNA is focused on being the fastest way to bootstrap a React Native app without worrying about the native platforms or bundlers required for developing and shipping apps. Other tools provide both an init script (which is slower) and a suite of other tools that can be used for interacting with the project. CRNA is meant to be used with any of the following tools:
