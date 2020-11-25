CLI for creating reusable, modern React libraries using Rollup and create-react-app.
commonjs and
es module formats
This package requires
node >= 10.
npm install -g create-react-library
npx create-react-library
(npx comes with npm 5.2+ and higher, see instructions for older npm versions)
create-react-library
Answer some basic prompts about your module, and then the CLI will perform the following steps:
At this point, your new module should resemble this screenshot and is all setup for local development.
Local development is broken into two parts (ideally using two tabs).
First, run rollup to watch your
src/ module and automatically recompile it into
dist/ whenever you make changes.
npm start # runs rollup with watch flag
The second part will be running the
example/ create-react-app that's linked to the local version of your module.
# (in another tab)
cd example
npm start # runs create-react-app dev server
Now, anytime you make a change to your library in
src/ or to the example app's
example/src,
create-react-app will live-reload your local dev server so you can iterate on your component in real-time.
npm publish
This builds
dist/ and then publishes your module to
npm.
Make sure that any npm modules you want as peer dependencies are properly marked as
peerDependencies in
package.json. The rollup config will automatically recognize them as peers and not try to bundle them in your module.
npm run deploy
This creates a production build of the example
create-react-app that showcases your library and then runs
gh-pages to deploy the resulting bundle.
If you use react-hooks in your project, when you debug your example you may run into an exception Invalid Hook Call Warning. This issue explains the reason, your lib and example use a different instance, one solution is rewrite the
react path in your example's
package.json to 'file:../node_modules/react' or 'link:../node_modules/react'.
Here is a branch which demonstrates how to use multiple named exports. The module in this branch exports two components,
Foo and
Bar, and shows how to use them from the example app.
Here is a branch which demonstrates how to make use of a relatively complicated peer dependency, material-ui. It shows the power of rollup-plugin-peer-deps-external which makes it a breeze to create reusable modules that include complicated material-ui subcomponents without having them bundled as a part of your module.
The CLI is based on this boilerplate, which you can optionally read about here.
Here are some example libraries that have been bootstrapped with
create-react-library.
My open source efforts are now focused on Saasify, and I am not able to invest a significant amount of time into maintaining CRL anymore. I am looking for volunteers who would like to become active maintainers on the project. If you are interested, please shoot me a note.
