CLI for creating reusable React hooks using Rollup and create-react-app. Inspired by the amazing create-react-library

Features

Easy-to-use CLI

Handles all modern JS features

Bundles cjs and es module formats

and module formats create-react-app for example usage and local dev

Rollup for bundling

Babel for transpiling

Jest for testing

Supports complicated peer-dependencies

Optional support for TypeScript

Sourcemap creation

Install

This package requires node >= 4 , but we recommend node >= 8 .

npm install -g create-react-hook

Creating a New Hook

create-react-hook

Answer some basic prompts about your module, and then the CLI will perform the following steps:

copy over the template

install dependencies via yarn or npm

link packages together for local development

initialize local git repo

Development

Local development is broken into two parts (ideally using two tabs).

First, run rollup to watch your src/ module and automatically recompile it into dist/ whenever you make changes.

npm start

The second part will be running the example/ create-react-app that's linked to the local version of your module.

cd example npm start

Now, anytime you make a change to your library in src/ or to the example app's example/src , create-react-app will live-reload your local dev server so you can iterate on your component in real-time.

Publishing to NPM

npm publish

This builds cjs and es versions of your module to dist/ and then publishes your module to npm .

Make sure that any npm modules you want as peer dependencies are properly marked as peerDependencies in package.json . The rollup config will automatically recognize them as peers and not try to bundle them in your module.

Deploying to Github Pages

npm run deploy

This creates a production build of the example create-react-app that showcases your library and then runs gh-pages to deploy the resulting bundle.

Examples

Libraries

Here are some example libraries that have been bootstrapped with create-react-hook .

License

MIT © Travis Fischer MIT © Herman Starikov