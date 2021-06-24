CLI for creating reusable React hooks using Rollup and create-react-app. Inspired by the amazing create-react-library
cjs and
es module formats
This package requires
node >= 4, but we recommend
node >= 8.
npm install -g create-react-hook
create-react-hook
Answer some basic prompts about your module, and then the CLI will perform the following steps:
Local development is broken into two parts (ideally using two tabs).
First, run rollup to watch your
src/ module and automatically recompile it into
dist/ whenever you make changes.
npm start # runs rollup with watch flag
The second part will be running the
example/ create-react-app that's linked to the local version of your module.
# (in another tab)
cd example
npm start # runs create-react-app dev server
Now, anytime you make a change to your library in
src/ or to the example app's
example/src,
create-react-app will live-reload your local dev server so you can iterate on your component in real-time.
npm publish
This builds
cjs and
es versions of your module to
dist/ and then publishes your module to
npm.
Make sure that any npm modules you want as peer dependencies are properly marked as
peerDependencies in
package.json. The rollup config will automatically recognize them as peers and not try to bundle them in your module.
npm run deploy
This creates a production build of the example
create-react-app that showcases your library and then runs
gh-pages to deploy the resulting bundle.
Here are some example libraries that have been bootstrapped with
create-react-hook.
Want to add yours to the list? Submit a Pull Request!
MIT © Travis Fischer MIT © Herman Starikov