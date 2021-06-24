openbase logo
crh

create-react-hook

by Herman Starikov
3.1.0

🎣CLI for easily creating reusable react hooks.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

20

GitHub Stars

353

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

25

Package

Dependencies

17

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

create-react-hook

CLI for creating reusable React hooks using Rollup and create-react-app. Inspired by the amazing create-react-library

NPM Build Status JavaScript Style Guide

How and why I made this tool.

Features

  • Easy-to-use CLI
  • Handles all modern JS features
  • Bundles cjs and es module formats
  • create-react-app for example usage and local dev
  • Rollup for bundling
  • Babel for transpiling
  • Jest for testing
  • Supports complicated peer-dependencies
  • Optional support for TypeScript
  • Sourcemap creation

Install

This package requires node >= 4, but we recommend node >= 8.

npm install -g create-react-hook

Creating a New Hook

create-react-hook

Answer some basic prompts about your module, and then the CLI will perform the following steps:

  • copy over the template
  • install dependencies via yarn or npm
  • link packages together for local development
  • initialize local git repo

Development

Local development is broken into two parts (ideally using two tabs).

First, run rollup to watch your src/ module and automatically recompile it into dist/ whenever you make changes.

npm start # runs rollup with watch flag

The second part will be running the example/ create-react-app that's linked to the local version of your module.

# (in another tab)
cd example
npm start # runs create-react-app dev server

Now, anytime you make a change to your library in src/ or to the example app's example/src, create-react-app will live-reload your local dev server so you can iterate on your component in real-time.

Publishing to NPM

npm publish

This builds cjs and es versions of your module to dist/ and then publishes your module to npm.

Make sure that any npm modules you want as peer dependencies are properly marked as peerDependencies in package.json. The rollup config will automatically recognize them as peers and not try to bundle them in your module.

Deploying to Github Pages

npm run deploy

This creates a production build of the example create-react-app that showcases your library and then runs gh-pages to deploy the resulting bundle.

Examples

Libraries

Here are some example libraries that have been bootstrapped with create-react-hook.

Want to add yours to the list? Submit a Pull Request!

License

MIT © Travis Fischer MIT © Herman Starikov

