Polyfill for the proposed React context API

Install

yarn add create-react-context

You'll need to also have react and prop-types installed.

API

const Context = createReactContext(defaultValue);

Example

import React, { type Node } from 'react' ; import createReactContext, { type Context } from 'create-react-context' ; type Theme = 'light' | 'dark' ; const ThemeContext: Context<Theme> = createReactContext( 'light' ); class ThemeToggler extends React . Component < { children: Node }, { theme : Theme } > { state = { theme : 'light' }; render() { return ( < ThemeContext.Provider value = {this.state.theme} > < button onClick = {() => { this.setState(state => ({ theme: state.theme === 'light' ? 'dark' : 'light' })); }} > Toggle theme </ button > {this.props.children} </ ThemeContext.Provider > ); } } class Title extends React . Component < { children: Node }> { render() { return ( < ThemeContext.Consumer > {theme => ( < h1 style = {{ color: theme === 'light' ? '# 000 ' : '# fff ' }}> {this.props.children} </ h1 > )} </ ThemeContext.Consumer > ); } }

Compatibility

This package only "ponyfills" the React.createContext API, not other unrelated React 16+ APIs. If you are using a version of React <16, keep in mind that you can only use features available in that version.

For example, you cannot pass children types aren't valid pre React 16:

<Context.Provider> < div /> < div /> </ Context.Provider >

It will throw A valid React element (or null) must be returned. You may have returned undefined, an array or some other invalid object. because <Context.Provider> can only receive a single child element. To fix the error just wrap everyting in a single <div> :