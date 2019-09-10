npx create-react-blog

Create a blog with create-react-app, MDX, and Navi.

Themed after Gatsby's blog starter and Dan Abramov's overreacted.io.

See an example of the deployed app →

Comes with:

📡 RSS feed generation

🏷️ Tagged posts

🚀 HTML files for each URL

📜 Smooth scrolling to hash links

🔥 Animated page loading transition

🔗 Easy code splitting with import()

⏩ Paginated index page

⛑ TypeScript support

Getting started

The simplest way to get started is to use npx :

npx create-react-blog react-blog cd react-blog npm start

If you'd like to use TypeScript, just pass in a --typescript option:

npx create-react-blog react-blog --typescript

Alternatively, you can clone this repository yourself and use one of the templates yourself. If you take this approach, make sure to also run npm install :

git clone git@github.com:frontarm/create-react-blog.git mv create-react-blog/template react-blog cd react-blog npm install npm start

To statically build your blog and then start a local server for testing:

npm run build npm run serve

The quickest and easiet way to deploy your blog is with Netlify, which is already set up and ready to go:

npm run deploy npm run deploy:prod

Of course, since your site is just a bunch of HTML files, it can be deployed anywhere you'd like. Here's a couple alternatives:

How to...

To update the site's title, edit the metadata in src/siteMetadata.js .

To your bio and photo, edit the Bio component in src/components/Bio.js .

To change the site's colors, edit the :root block in src/index.module.css .

To create a new post, add a new directory to src/routes/posts that is prefixed with the new post's publication date, then create a post.js file inside it:

export default { title : `Learn How To Build This Blog From Scratch` , tags : [ 'react' , 'navi' ], spoiler : "An online course with loads of live demos and exercises." , getContent : () => import ( './document.mdx' ), }

To set the maximum number of posts on an index page,, set the indexPageSize property of the object exported by src/siteMetadata.js .

To modify the generated HTML, update the src/renderPageToString.js file.

To add non-blog pages, just use Navi.createPage() , Navi.createSwitch() and Navi.createRedirect() . For an example, check the about page at src/routes/about/index.js. If you create a page, remember to add it to the root switch at src/routes/index.js.

To brush up on React's fundamentals, check out the React (without the buzzwords) and Asynchronous JavaScript courses.