Create a blog with create-react-app, MDX, and Navi.
Themed after Gatsby's blog starter and Dan Abramov's overreacted.io.
See an example of the deployed app →
Comes with:
📡 RSS feed generation
🏷️ Tagged posts
🚀 HTML files for each URL
📜 Smooth scrolling to hash links
🔥 Animated page loading transition
🔗 Easy code splitting with
import()
⏩ Paginated index page
⛑ TypeScript support
The simplest way to get started is to use
npx:
npx create-react-blog react-blog
cd react-blog
npm start
If you'd like to use TypeScript, just pass in a
--typescript option:
npx create-react-blog react-blog --typescript
Alternatively, you can clone this repository yourself and use one of the templates yourself. If you take this approach, make sure to also run
npm install:
git clone git@github.com:frontarm/create-react-blog.git
mv create-react-blog/template react-blog
cd react-blog
npm install
npm start
To statically build your blog and then start a local server for testing:
npm run build
npm run serve
The quickest and easiet way to deploy your blog is with Netlify, which is already set up and ready to go:
# Deploy to a test URL
npm run deploy
# Deploy to a production URL
npm run deploy:prod
Of course, since your site is just a bunch of HTML files, it can be deployed anywhere you'd like. Here's a couple alternatives:
To update the site's title, edit the metadata in
src/siteMetadata.js.
To your bio and photo, edit the Bio component in
src/components/Bio.js.
To change the site's colors, edit the
:root block in
src/index.module.css.
To create a new post, add a new directory to
src/routes/posts that is prefixed with the new post's publication date, then create a
post.js file inside it:
export default {
title: `Learn How To Build This Blog From Scratch`,
tags: ['react', 'navi'],
spoiler: "An online course with loads of live demos and exercises.",
getContent: () => import('./document.mdx'),
}
To set the maximum number of posts on an index page,, set the
indexPageSize property of the object exported by
src/siteMetadata.js.
To modify the generated HTML, update the
src/renderPageToString.js file.
To add non-blog pages, just use
Navi.createPage(),
Navi.createSwitch() and
Navi.createRedirect(). For an example, check the about page at src/routes/about/index.js. If you create a page, remember to add it to the root switch at src/routes/index.js.
To brush up on React's fundamentals, check out the React (without the buzzwords) and Asynchronous JavaScript courses.