Create Proton Native App

Create Proton Native apps with no build configuration. Works on Linux, MacOS and Windows.

Requirements

Tested with Node.js v10 (LTS).

npm install --global --production windows-build-tools

Install these packages.

Debian Based (.deb)

Specifically g++ make dpkg-dev from build-essential .

Red Hat Based (.rpm)

gtk3-devel gcc- c ++ make rpm-build python2-devel

Usage

npm install -g create-proton-app create-proton-app my-app cd my-app npm run start

It will create a directory called my-app inside the current folder.

Inside that directory, it will generate the initial project structure and install Proton Native dependencies:

my-app ├── node_modules ├── package .json ├── index .js └── .babelrc

Packaging

We use electron-builder to handle the packaging for your application. Produces bundles for Linux(appImages, snaps, deb, rpm, ...) and MacOs. Windows support is unstable.

npm run build npm run dist

Only a minimal build/packaging config is provided, as your application grows you should take a look to the documentation.

Contributing

We'd love to have your helping hand!

If you like this tool and have an idea of how to improve it or want to add an additional feature, create an issue explaining your idea.

Please, avoid using third party libraries for small/simple tasks, make sure we really need that library in our project, such a simple tool shouln't have lots of dependencies that at the same time have their own almost infinite dependency trees.

If something doesn’t work, please file an issue.

Be nice.

License