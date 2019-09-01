openbase logo
cpa

create-proton-app

by Alberto Rosado
1.1.6 (see all)

No Configuration Starter Template for Proton Native Apps

Readme

Create Proton Native App

Create Proton Native apps with no build configuration. Works on Linux, MacOS and Windows.

Requirements

Tested with Node.js v10 (LTS).

Windows:

npm install --global --production windows-build-tools

Linux:

Install these packages.

Debian Based (.deb)

Specifically g++ make dpkg-dev from build-essential.

Red Hat Based (.rpm)

gtk3-devel gcc-c++ make rpm-build python2-devel

Usage

# install the cli
npm install -g create-proton-app
# create your proton native app
create-proton-app my-app
# got to your project directory and have fun!
cd my-app
npm run start

It will create a directory called my-app inside the current folder.
Inside that directory, it will generate the initial project structure and install Proton Native dependencies:

my-app
├── node_modules
├── package.json
├── index.js
└── .babelrc

Packaging

We use electron-builder to handle the packaging for your application. Produces bundles for Linux(appImages, snaps, deb, rpm, ...) and MacOs. Windows support is unstable.

# build your app
npm run build
# bundle it
npm run dist

Only a minimal build/packaging config is provided, as your application grows you should take a look to the documentation.

Contributing

We'd love to have your helping hand!

  • If you like this tool and have an idea of how to improve it or want to add an additional feature, create an issue explaining your idea.
  • Please, avoid using third party libraries for small/simple tasks, make sure we really need that library in our project, such a simple tool shouln't have lots of dependencies that at the same time have their own almost infinite dependency trees.
  • If something doesn’t work, please file an issue.
  • Be nice.

License

