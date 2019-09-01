Create Proton Native apps with no build configuration. Works on Linux, MacOS and Windows.
Tested with Node.js v10 (LTS).
npm install --global --production windows-build-tools
Install these packages.
Specifically
g++ make dpkg-dev from
build-essential.
gtk3-devel gcc-c++ make rpm-build python2-devel
# install the cli
npm install -g create-proton-app
# create your proton native app
create-proton-app my-app
# got to your project directory and have fun!
cd my-app
npm run start
It will create a directory called
my-app inside the current folder.
Inside that directory, it will generate the initial project structure and install Proton Native dependencies:
my-app
├── node_modules
├── package.json
├── index.js
└── .babelrc
We use
electron-builder to handle the packaging for your application. Produces bundles for Linux(appImages, snaps, deb, rpm, ...) and MacOs. Windows support is unstable.
# build your app
npm run build
# bundle it
npm run dist
Only a minimal build/packaging config is provided, as your application grows you should take a look to the documentation.
We'd love to have your helping hand!