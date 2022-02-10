openbase logo
create-probot-app

by probot
5.0.6 (see all)

🤖📦 Create a new probot app

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

130

GitHub Stars

192

Maintenance

Last Commit

10d ago

Contributors

33

Package

Dependencies

14

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Create Probot App

CI

create-probot-app is a command line (CLI) Node.js application that generates a new Probot app with everything you need to get started building. 👷🏽‍

More specifically, this command line interface allows you to select from our pre-defined blue prints to choose a basic working example to start from.

Installation

Make sure you've got Node.js installed on your workstation, than open your terminal and type the following command:

  • if you're using npm (the package manager bundled with Node.js):

    npx create-probot-app my-first-app

  • if you're using Yarn:

    yarn create probot-app my-first-app

and follow the instructions printed on the terminal as you go. create-probot-app will then take care of the heavy lifting required to setup a Probot app development environment, with proper folder structure, and even installing all the basic Probot dependencies.

How to run locally

See the Probot docs to get started running your app locally.

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


Maxim Devoir
💻 👀
Alexander Fortin
💻
Bex Warner
💻 👀
Tommy Byrd
💻
Jason Etcovitch
💻

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

