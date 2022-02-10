Create Probot App

create-probot-app is a command line (CLI) Node.js application that generates a new Probot app with everything you need to get started building. 👷🏽‍

More specifically, this command line interface allows you to select from our pre-defined blue prints to choose a basic working example to start from.

Installation

Make sure you've got Node.js installed on your workstation, than open your terminal and type the following command:

if you're using npm (the package manager bundled with Node.js ): npx create-probot-app my-first-app

if you're using Yarn: yarn create probot-app my-first-app

and follow the instructions printed on the terminal as you go. create-probot-app will then take care of the heavy lifting required to setup a Probot app development environment, with proper folder structure, and even installing all the basic Probot dependencies.

How to run locally

See the Probot docs to get started running your app locally.

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!