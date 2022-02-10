create-probot-app is a command line (CLI) Node.js application that generates a new Probot app with everything you need to get started building. 👷🏽
More specifically, this command line interface allows you to select from our pre-defined blue prints to choose a basic working example to start from.
Make sure you've got Node.js installed on your workstation, than open your terminal and type the following command:
if you're using
npm (the package manager bundled with
Node.js):
npx create-probot-app my-first-app
if you're using Yarn:
yarn create probot-app my-first-app
and follow the instructions printed on the terminal as you go.
create-probot-app will then take care of the heavy lifting required to setup a Probot app development environment, with proper folder structure, and even installing all the basic
Probot dependencies.
See the Probot docs to get started running your app locally.
