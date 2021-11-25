A Node.js command-line application for analysing your JavaScript file and generating a https://polyfill.io URL based on all the features that are being used from within the JavaScript file.
> npx create-polyfill-service-url analyse --file bundle.js
This project requires Node.js 10.x and npm. You can run it with:
You can pass multiple files as argument if you split your bundle files:
npx create-polyfill-service-url analyse --file app.js vendor.js
This module has a full suite of unit tests, and is verified with ESLint. You can use the following commands to check your code before opening a pull request:
npm test # verify JavaScript code with ESLint and run the tests
This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE.md file for details