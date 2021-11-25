openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

create-polyfill-service-url

by Financial-Times
2.2.6 (see all)

Analyse your JavaScript file and generate a polyfill.io URL based on all the features that are being used from within the JavaScript file.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

356

GitHub Stars

62

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

8

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Polyfill.io URL Builder

A Node.js command-line application for analysing your JavaScript file and generating a https://polyfill.io URL based on all the features that are being used from within the JavaScript file.

NPM version MIT licensed

> npx create-polyfill-service-url analyse --file bundle.js

Table Of Contents

Usage

This project requires Node.js 10.x and npm. You can run it with:

> npx create-polyfill-service-url analyse --file bundle.js

You can pass multiple files as argument if you split your bundle files:

npx create-polyfill-service-url analyse --file app.js vendor.js

Contributing

This module has a full suite of unit tests, and is verified with ESLint. You can use the following commands to check your code before opening a pull request:

npm test    # verify JavaScript code with ESLint and run the tests

Versioning

We use SemVer for versioning. For the versions available, see the tags on this repository.

Publishing

New versions of the module are published automatically by CI for every commit which lands on the master branch.

Authors

See also the list of contributors who participated in this project.

Contact

If you have any questions or comments about this module, or need help using it, please raise an issue.

Licence

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE.md file for details

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial