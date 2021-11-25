Polyfill.io URL Builder

A Node.js command-line application for analysing your JavaScript file and generating a https://polyfill.io URL based on all the features that are being used from within the JavaScript file.

Usage

This project requires Node.js 10.x and npm. You can run it with:

> npx create-polyfill-service-url analyse --file bundle.js

You can pass multiple files as argument if you split your bundle files:

npx create-polyfill-service-url analyse --file app.js vendor.js

Contributing

This module has a full suite of unit tests, and is verified with ESLint. You can use the following commands to check your code before opening a pull request:

npm test

Versioning

We use SemVer for versioning. For the versions available, see the tags on this repository.

Publishing

New versions of the module are published automatically by CI for every commit which lands on the master branch.

If you have any questions or comments about this module, or need help using it, please raise an issue.

Licence

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE.md file for details