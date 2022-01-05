Create Nuxt App

Create a Nuxt.js project in seconds

Usage

Make sure you have npx installed ( npx is shipped by default since npm 5.2.0 )

npx create-nuxt-app <my-project>

Or starting with npm v6.1 you can do:

npm init nuxt-app@latest <my-project>

Or with yarn:

yarn create nuxt-app <my-project>

Features 🎉

CLI Options

Alias: -e .

To install nuxt-edge instead of nuxt, add the command line option --edge :

npx create-nuxt-app <my-project> --edge

Or

npm init nuxt-app <my-project> --edge

Or

yarn create nuxt-app <my-project> --edge

Alias: -i . Print out debugging information relating to the local environment and exit.

Alias: -h . Show the help information and exit, include: usage, command and all cli options.

Show debug logs

Alias: -v . Show version number and exit.

Overwrite the target directory.

