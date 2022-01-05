openbase logo
create-nuxt-app

by nuxt
3.7.1 (see all)

Create Nuxt.js App in seconds.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.9K

GitHub Stars

3.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

109

Package

Dependencies

8

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Top Feedback

1Easy to Use
1Performant

Readme

Create Nuxt App

NPM version NPM downloads GitHub Action

Create a Nuxt.js project in seconds

Usage

Make sure you have npx installed (npx is shipped by default since npm 5.2.0)

npx create-nuxt-app <my-project>

Or starting with npm v6.1 you can do:

npm init nuxt-app@latest <my-project>

Or with yarn:

yarn create nuxt-app <my-project>

Features 🎉

  1. Package manager
    • Yarn
    • Npm
  2. Programming language
    • JavaScript
    • TypeScript
  3. UI framework:
  4. Nuxt.js modules:
  5. Linting tools:
  6. Testing framework:
  7. Rendering mode
  8. Deployment target
  9. Development tools
  10. Continuous Integration

CLI Options

--edge

Alias: -e.

To install nuxt-edge instead of nuxt, add the command line option --edge:

npx create-nuxt-app <my-project> --edge

Or

npm init nuxt-app <my-project> --edge

Or

yarn create nuxt-app <my-project> --edge

--info

Alias: -i. Print out debugging information relating to the local environment and exit.

--help

Alias: -h. Show the help information and exit, include: usage, command and all cli options.

--verbose

Show debug logs

--version

Alias: -v. Show version number and exit.

--overwrite-dir

Overwrite the target directory.

Credits

