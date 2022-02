Create nexus type?

This is Cli tool to Create nexus type for Prisma projects. When you try to upgrade from Prisma 1 to Prisma 2 and need to write nexus types for your models this tool will create this types for you from your schema.prisma file

This repo was archived and moved under @paljs/cli package pal generate command.

Please look to Docs here

Create TypeScript types

This command moved under pal schema typescript command.

Please look to Docs here