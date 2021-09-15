__
/\ \__
___ _ __ __ __ \ \ ,_\ __
/'___/\`'__/'__`\ /'__`\\ \ \/ /'__`\
/\ \__\ \ \/\ __//\ \L\.\\ \ \_/\ __/
\ \____\ \_\ \____\ \__/.\_\ \__\ \____\
\/____/\/_/\/____/\/__/\/_/\/__/\/____/
___ __ __ __ __
/' _ `\ /'__`/\ \/\ \/\ \
/\ \/\ \/\ __\ \ \_/ \_/ \
\ \_\ \_\ \____\ \___x___/'
\/_/\/_/\/____/\/__//__/
__ _____ _____ By: The Qodesmith
/'__`\ /\ '__`\/\ '__`\
/\ \L\.\\ \ \L\ \ \ \L\ \
\ \__/.\_\ \ ,__/\ \ ,__/
\/__/\/_/\ \ \/ \ \ \/
\ \_\ \ \_\
\/_/ \/_/
Create full-stack React applications! All the tech you've come to know and love - React, Express, & MongoDB. Use some, use none, but always use React ;)
You want to make apps. You want to make apps with React. Excellent choice.
Create React App is awesome, no doubt, but your app needs an API - so you look to Express. Heck, you might already have an API! But how to integrate it? And to top it off, you like using JavaScript up and down the stack, so your persistence layer is MongoDB. But CRA doesn't give you all of this out of the box. What's a developer to do?
Create New App, that's what you do!
It's just like CRA but with full stack options - and more! You get a Webpack development server, a build which ties all-the-things together, the fancy new React Fast Refresh, and a custom SCSS utility library named Sassyons - atomic CSS anyone? Optionally include React Router, Express, and MongoDB. Don't need some of the goodies included? No worries! A few CLI flags and you're off to the web development races with whatever it is you do need. No ejecting either. Everything is set up for you, loaded with comments and links, and ready for your tweaking - or not. You're gonna like this. I promise.
npm install -g create-new-app
It couldn't be easier to use Create New App. Simply type
create-new-app (or
cna for short) and you'll start the guided process:
Simplest example:
create-new-app <app-name>
^^^ #Boom. Your app is running on
http://localhost:8080.
Want the full control of all the options? No problem:
create-new-app <app-name> [options]
# Shorthand:
cna <app-name> [options]
Sometimes you simply want a quick sandbox project to test something real quick. Maybe in order to test a simple function or some CSS. Create New App has you covered:
cna <app-name> --sandbox
This will generate 3 files for you, tied together in
index.html:
Simple, no? Let's look at some other examples...
# Let the guided process walk you through it:
create-new-app
# You already have a local API built & running at `localhost:1234`:
create-new-app awesomeness --api / --apiPort 1234
# Perhaps all requests to that local api are behind the `/api` flag:
create-new-app awesomeness --api /api --apiPort 1234
# You've decided you want a new API. Express is set up for you:
create-new-app awesomeness -e
# You want a new API with MongoDB wired up & ready to go:
create-new-app awesomeness -m
Webpack 5!!! While Webpack certainly seems like magic, let's just go over what that "magic" is doing for you in this project.
This is an obvious one. You're developing, right? Well, you're in luck. Webpack is running a development server that defaults to port 8080. Visit
http://localhost:8080, make changes to your JS or SCSS files, and watch Webpack refresh that screen.
Delivers super-sexy minified JavaScript without those dead branches! Your CSS is purged & minified as well. #Bandwidth
Write ES6+ and beyond. Babel 7 is integrated and CNA is tweaked to support modern browsers. If you need to support older browsers, simply adjust the
browserslist field in the
package.json file.
@babel/polyfill has been deprecated, but fear not!
core-js to the rescue. Check it out at the top of
entry.js.
SCSS is included and get's compiled down to CSS. But that's half the magic. Postcss is autoprefixing our styles, smartly grouping media queries together, combining redudant selectors, removing comments, minifying color names, and sorting properties for better gzip compression! It's also purging unused css (see below).
Automatically removes unused CSS! It's only triggered when you run a build for production, so you can still hack away in Chrome's console and have access to all your styles. Also included is the purgecss-whitelister to prevent CSS from 3rd party tools being removed that you want to keep.
CleanWebpackPlugin is used to clean the
dist folder when running a build. It's the folder that will contain your app's bundled assets.
MiniCssExtractPlugin removes the CSS data that's in the JS bundle and extracts it into a CSS file. This is the recommended plugin to use instead of the old extract text webpack plugin.
HtmlWebpackPlugin generates the
index.html file. Dynamically creates a
<style> tag in the
<head> of the document and a
<script> tag before the closing
<body> tag, referencing the build assets.
|Option
|Alias
|Type
|Description
|Default
|
--router
|
-r
|Boolean
|
Includes React Router in your application, completely wired up & ready to go. Enjoy the widely supported go-to router of choice in the React ecosystem!
Examples:
--router
-r
|
false
If you're developing a fullstack app we've got you covered with Express and MongoDB. If you already have an existing server that you'd like to connect to - these options are for you too.
|Option
|Alias
|Type
|Description
|Default
|
--express
|
-e
|Boolean
|
Set's up a Node server running Express.
Examples:
--express
-e
|
false
|
--api
|-
|String
|
Sets the key value to
devServer.proxy[api] in
webpack.config.js. Used when you have a local back-end you'd like to proxy requests to while developing. For example, set this to
/api if your backend responds to calls at
/api/some-endpoint.
Examples:
--api /api
--api=/api
|
"/api"
|
--mongo
|
-m
|Boolean
|
Set's up MongoDB with a Node server running Express, all wired up & ready to go! If you use this option, no need to also use `--express`.
Examples:
--mongo
-m
|
false
|
--devServerPort
|-
|Number
|
Port number to the webpack development server. You'll visit the app locally at
http://localhost:<devServerPort>.
Note:
apiPort takes priority over
devServerPort. In the event they are both the same,
devServerPort will automatically be adjusted.
Examples:
--devServerPort 1234
--devServerPort=1234
|
8080
|
--apiPort
|-
|Number
|
Port number to the webpack development server. You'll visit the app locally at
http://localhost:<devServerPort>.
Examples:
--devServerPort 1234
--devServerPort=1234
|
3000
|
--mongoPort
|
--mp
|Number
|
Port number that MongoDB connects on. If you haven't specifically set MongoDB's port when you installed it locally, simply leave this alone and use the default value.
Examples:
--mongoPort 30123
--mongoPort=30123
--mp 30123
--mp=30123
|
27017
|
--mongoPortProd
|
--mpp
|Number
|
Port number that MongoDB connects to in production. This value should be different than the default value when using MongoDB in production. It defaults to
27017 in case you didn't change the port in your production environment. But for security reasons, do yourself the favor and don't use the default value in production.
Examples:
--mongoPortProd 30123
--mongoPortProd=30123
--mpp 30123
--mpp=30123
|
27017
|
--mongoUser
|
--mu
|String
|
CNA is set up to to use authentication in production with MongoDB. This sets the user value. You will also need to set a user password, but there's no cli option. Nobody should type a password into a cli! The variable
MONGO_USER_PASSWORD will be available in the
.env file, but will not be set. Set it manually. See
cna --mongoHelp for more information.
Examples:
--mongoUser mongo_master
--mongoUser=mongo_master
--mu mongo_master
--mu=mongo_master
|-
|
--mongoAuthSource
|
--mas
|String
|
CNA is set up to to use authentication in production with MongoDB. This sets the database name for MongoDB to authenticate against. See
cna --mongoHelp for more information.
Examples:
--mongoAuthSource admin
--mongoAuthSource=admin
--mas admin
--mas=admin
|-
|Option
|Alias
|Type
|Description
|Default
|
--author
|-
|String
|Populates package.json field name of the same value.
|
''
|
--description
|-
|String
|Populates package.json field name of the same value.
|
''
|
--email
|-
|String
|Populates package.json field name of the same value.
|
''
|
--keywords
|-
|Array
|Populates package.json field name of the same value.
Example:
--keywords one two three
|
[]
|
--browserslist
|
--bl
|Array
|Populates package.json field name of the same value. This field is used by @babel/preset-env and autoprefixer.The default value is aimed at supporting modern browsers only. Also, using
last 2 versions might not do what you think.
|
['>0.25%', 'not ie 11', 'not op_mini all']
|
--repository
|
--repo
|Array
|Populates package.json field name of the same value.
|
''
|Option
|Alias
|Description
--help
-h
|Outputs the help screen, showing all the above documented options.
--mongoHelp
--mh
|Outputs some helpful information about getting MongoDB prepared for production.
--version
-v
|Outputs the version of CNA that you're using to the terminal.
|Option
|Alias
|Type
|Description
|Default
|
--offline
|
-o
|Boolean
|
Forces npm to use cache when installing. Great if you don't want npm hogging your data. Tethering, anyone?
Examples:
--offline
-o
|
false
|
--force
|
-f
|Boolean
|
Want to install an app in a pre-existing folder? Use this. But be warned! There's a possibility you can overwrite files if the names conflict!
Examples:
--force
-f
|
false
|
--noGit
|-
|Boolean
|
Don't want a git repo? This is for you. Keep in mind CNA won't initialize a git repo if the `--force` or `--repository` options are used.
Examples:
--noGit
|
false
|
--sandbox
|
-s
|Boolean
|
Creates a "sandbox" app which consists of 3 simple files:
Examples:
--sandbox
-s
|
false
|
--title
|
-t
|String
|
Sets the webpage title generated by Webpack's
HtmlWebpackPlugin.
Examples:
--title 'JavaScript Rules'
--title='JavaScript Rules'
-t 'JavaScript Rules'
-t='JavaScript Rules'
|Title-cased version of the app name.