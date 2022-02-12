NestJS configured middleware module made simple

What is it?

It is a tiny helper library that helps you create simple idiomatic NestJS module based on Express / Fastify middleware in just a few lines of code with routing out of the box.

Install

npm i create-nestjs-middleware-module

or

yarn add create-nestjs-middleware-module

Usage

Let's imaging you have some middleware factory, for example, simple logger:

export interface Options { maxDuration: number } export function createResponseDurationLoggerMiddleware ( opts: Options ) { return ( request, response, next ) => { const start = Date .now(); response.on( 'finish' , () => { const message = ` ${request.method} ${request.path} - ${duration} ms` ; const duration = Date .now() - start; if (duration > maxDuration) { console .warn(message); } else { console .log(message); } }); next(); }; }

And you want to create an idiomatic NestJS module based on that middleware. Just pass this middleware factory to createModule function:

import { createModule } from 'create-nestjs-middleware-module' ; import { Options, createResponseDurationLoggerMiddleware } from './middleware' ; export const TimingModule = createModule<Options>(createResponseDurationLoggerMiddleware);

That's it, your module is ready. Let's see what API it has:

import { TimingModule } from './timing-module' ; import { MyController } from './my.controller' ; ({ imports: [ TimingModule.forRoot({ maxDuration: 1000 }), TimingModule.forRoot({ maxDuration: 1000 , forRoutes: [MyController], exclude: [{ method: RequestMethod.ALL, path: 'always-fast' }], }), TimingModule.forRootAsync({ useFactory: async () => { return { maxDuration: 1000 } } }), TimingModule.forRootAsync({ imports: [ConfigModule], inject: [ConfigService], useFactory: async (config: ConfigService) => { return { maxDuration: config.maxDurationForAPIHandler } } }), TimingModule.forRootAsync({ imports: [ConfigModule], inject: [ConfigService], useFactory: async (config: ConfigService) => { return { maxDuration: config.maxDurationForAPIHandler forRoutes: [MyController], exclude: [{ method: RequestMethod.ALL, path: 'always-fast' }], }; } }), ] controllers: [MyController ] }) class App {}

More examples

See examples of usage in __tests__ folder or nestjs-session and nestjs-cookie-session packages

Notes

createModule callback function can return not only one middleware, but array of it.

import { createModule } from 'create-nestjs-middleware-module' ; interface Options { } createModule<Options> ( ( options ) => { function firstMidlleware( ) { } function secondMidlleware( ) { } return [firstMidlleware, secondMidlleware] } );

If your Options interface has not required properties it can be frustrating to force end-users of your module to call forRoot({}) , and for better developer expirience you can cast createModule(...) result to FacadeModuleStaticOptional<Options> , then forRoot() could be called without arguments and without TS error. In such case createModule callback function will be called with empty object {} .

import { createModule, FacadeModuleStaticOptional } from 'create-nestjs-middleware-module' ; interface Options { maxDuration?: number ; } createModule<Options> ( ( options ) => { typeof options return ( request, response, next ) => { next( ); }; } ) as FacadeModuleStaticOptional < Options >;

For better developer experience of end-users of your module you can also export interfaces of forRoot and forRootAsync argument:

import { AsyncOptions, SyncOptions, } from 'create-nestjs-middleware-module' ; interface Options { } export type MyModuleOptions = SyncOptions<Options>; export type MyModuleAsyncOptions = AsyncOptions<Options>;

This library is tested against express and fastify . But you should be aware that middlewares of express are not always work with fastify and vise versa. Sometimes you can check platforms internally. Sometimes maybe it's better to create 2 separate modules for each platform. It's up to you.

