NestJS configured middleware module made simple
It is a tiny helper library that helps you create simple idiomatic NestJS module based on
Express/
Fastify middleware in just a few lines of code with routing out of the box.
npm i create-nestjs-middleware-module
or
yarn add create-nestjs-middleware-module
Let's imaging you have some middleware factory, for example, simple logger:
export interface Options {
maxDuration: number
}
export function createResponseDurationLoggerMiddleware(opts: Options) {
return (request, response, next) => {
const start = Date.now();
response.on('finish', () => {
const message = `${request.method} ${request.path} - ${duration}ms`;
const duration = Date.now() - start;
if (duration > maxDuration) {
console.warn(message);
} else {
console.log(message);
}
});
next();
};
}
And you want to create an idiomatic NestJS module based on that middleware. Just pass this middleware factory to
createModule function:
import { createModule } from 'create-nestjs-middleware-module';
import { Options, createResponseDurationLoggerMiddleware } from './middleware';
export const TimingModule = createModule<Options>(createResponseDurationLoggerMiddleware);
That's it, your module is ready. Let's see what API it has:
import { TimingModule } from './timing-module';
import { MyController } from './my.controller';
@Module({
imports: [
// 1. `.forRoot()` method accept params satisfying `Options` interface
TimingModule.forRoot({ maxDuration: 1000 }),
// 2. `.forRoot()` method accept additional optional routing params
TimingModule.forRoot({
maxDuration: 1000,
// both `forRoutes` and `exclude` properties are optional
// and has the same API as NestJS buil-in `MiddlewareConfigProxy`
// @see https://docs.nestjs.com/middleware#applying-middleware
forRoutes: [MyController],
exclude: [{ method: RequestMethod.ALL, path: 'always-fast' }],
}),
// 3. `.forRootAsync()` method with only factory
TimingModule.forRootAsync({
useFactory: async () => {
return { maxDuration: 1000 }
}
}),
// 4. `.forRootAsync()` method with dependencies
TimingModule.forRootAsync({
imports: [ConfigModule],
inject: [ConfigService],
useFactory: async (config: ConfigService) => {
return { maxDuration: config.maxDurationForAPIHandler }
}
}),
// 5. `.forRootAsync()` method with routing
TimingModule.forRootAsync({
imports: [ConfigModule],
inject: [ConfigService],
useFactory: async (config: ConfigService) => {
return {
maxDuration: config.maxDurationForAPIHandler
// both `forRoutes` and `exclude` properties are optional
// and has the same API as NestJS buil-in `MiddlewareConfigProxy`
// @see https://docs.nestjs.com/middleware#applying-middleware
forRoutes: [MyController],
exclude: [{ method: RequestMethod.ALL, path: 'always-fast' }],
};
}
}),
]
controllers: [MyController /*, ... */]
})
class App {}
See examples of usage in
__tests__ folder or nestjs-session and nestjs-cookie-session packages
createModule callback function can return not only one middleware, but array of it.
import { createModule } from 'create-nestjs-middleware-module';
interface Options {
// ...
}
createModule<Options>((options) => {
function firstMidlleware() { /* ... */ }
function secondMidlleware() { /* ... */ }
return [firstMidlleware, secondMidlleware]
});
Options interface has not required properties it can be frustrating to force end-users of your module to call
forRoot({}), and for better developer expirience you can cast
createModule(...) result to
FacadeModuleStaticOptional<Options>, then
forRoot() could be called without arguments and without TS error. In such case
createModule callback function will be called with empty object
{}.
import { createModule, FacadeModuleStaticOptional } from 'create-nestjs-middleware-module';
interface Options {
maxDuration?: number;
}
createModule<Options>((options) => {
typeof options // always "object" even if not passed to `forRoot()`
return (request, response, next) => {
// ...
next();
};
}) as FacadeModuleStaticOptional<Options>;
forRoot and
forRootAsync argument:
import {
AsyncOptions,
SyncOptions,
} from 'create-nestjs-middleware-module';
interface Options {
// ...
}
export type MyModuleOptions = SyncOptions<Options>;
export type MyModuleAsyncOptions = AsyncOptions<Options>;
express and
fastify. But you should be aware that middlewares of
express are not always work with
fastify and vise versa. Sometimes you can check platforms internally. Sometimes maybe it's better to create 2 separate modules for each platform. It's up to you.
