cnm

create-nestjs-middleware-module

by Oleg Repin
0.2.2 (see all)

NestJS configured middleware module made simple

Readme

create-nestjs-middleware-module

npm GitHub branch checks state Supported platforms: Express & Fastify

Snyk Vulnerabilities for npm package Dependencies status Dependabot

NestJS configured middleware module made simple

What is it?

It is a tiny helper library that helps you create simple idiomatic NestJS module based on Express/Fastify middleware in just a few lines of code with routing out of the box.

Install

npm i create-nestjs-middleware-module

or

yarn add create-nestjs-middleware-module

Usage

Let's imaging you have some middleware factory, for example, simple logger:

export interface Options {
  maxDuration: number
}

export function createResponseDurationLoggerMiddleware(opts: Options) {
  return (request, response, next) => {
    const start = Date.now();

    response.on('finish', () => {
      const message = `${request.method} ${request.path} - ${duration}ms`;

      const duration = Date.now() - start;

      if (duration > maxDuration) {
        console.warn(message);
      } else {
        console.log(message);
      }
    });

    next();
  };
}

And you want to create an idiomatic NestJS module based on that middleware. Just pass this middleware factory to createModule function:

import { createModule } from 'create-nestjs-middleware-module';
import { Options, createResponseDurationLoggerMiddleware } from './middleware';

export const TimingModule = createModule<Options>(createResponseDurationLoggerMiddleware);

That's it, your module is ready. Let's see what API it has:

import { TimingModule } from './timing-module';
import { MyController } from './my.controller';

@Module({
  imports: [

    // 1. `.forRoot()` method accept params satisfying `Options` interface
    TimingModule.forRoot({ maxDuration: 1000 }),

    // 2. `.forRoot()` method accept additional optional routing params
    TimingModule.forRoot({
      maxDuration: 1000,

      // both `forRoutes` and `exclude` properties are optional
      // and has the same API as NestJS buil-in `MiddlewareConfigProxy`
      // @see https://docs.nestjs.com/middleware#applying-middleware
      forRoutes: [MyController],
      exclude: [{ method: RequestMethod.ALL, path: 'always-fast' }],
    }),

    // 3. `.forRootAsync()` method with only factory
    TimingModule.forRootAsync({
      useFactory: async () => {
        return { maxDuration: 1000 }
      }
    }),

    // 4. `.forRootAsync()` method with dependencies
    TimingModule.forRootAsync({
      imports: [ConfigModule],
      inject: [ConfigService],
      useFactory: async (config: ConfigService) => {
        return { maxDuration: config.maxDurationForAPIHandler }
      }
    }),

    // 5. `.forRootAsync()` method with routing
    TimingModule.forRootAsync({
      imports: [ConfigModule],
      inject: [ConfigService],
      useFactory: async (config: ConfigService) => {
        return {
          maxDuration: config.maxDurationForAPIHandler

          // both `forRoutes` and `exclude` properties are optional
          // and has the same API as NestJS buil-in `MiddlewareConfigProxy`
          // @see https://docs.nestjs.com/middleware#applying-middleware
          forRoutes: [MyController],
          exclude: [{ method: RequestMethod.ALL, path: 'always-fast' }],
        };
      }
    }),
  ]
  controllers: [MyController /*, ... */]
})
class App {}

More examples

See examples of usage in __tests__ folder or nestjs-session and nestjs-cookie-session packages

Notes

  1. createModule callback function can return not only one middleware, but array of it.
import { createModule } from 'create-nestjs-middleware-module';


interface Options {
  // ...
}

createModule<Options>((options) => {
  function firstMidlleware() { /* ... */ }
  function secondMidlleware() { /* ... */ }
  return [firstMidlleware, secondMidlleware]
});
  1. If your Options interface has not required properties it can be frustrating to force end-users of your module to call forRoot({}), and for better developer expirience you can cast createModule(...) result to FacadeModuleStaticOptional<Options>, then forRoot() could be called without arguments and without TS error. In such case createModule callback function will be called with empty object {}.
import { createModule, FacadeModuleStaticOptional } from 'create-nestjs-middleware-module';

interface Options {
  maxDuration?: number;
}

createModule<Options>((options) => {
  typeof options // always "object" even if not passed to `forRoot()`

  return (request, response, next) => {
    // ...
    next();
  };
}) as FacadeModuleStaticOptional<Options>;
  1. For better developer experience of end-users of your module you can also export interfaces of forRoot and forRootAsync argument:
import {
  AsyncOptions,
  SyncOptions,
} from 'create-nestjs-middleware-module';

interface Options {
  // ...
}

export type MyModuleOptions = SyncOptions<Options>;

export type MyModuleAsyncOptions = AsyncOptions<Options>;
  1. This library is tested against express and fastify. But you should be aware that middlewares of express are not always work with fastify and vise versa. Sometimes you can check platforms internally. Sometimes maybe it's better to create 2 separate modules for each platform. It's up to you.

Do you use this library?
Don't be shy to give it a star! ★

Also if you are into NestJS ecosystem you may be interested in one of my other libs:

nestjs-pino

GitHub stars npm

Platform agnostic logger for NestJS based on pino with request context in every log

nestjs-session

GitHub stars npm

Idiomatic session module for NestJS. Built on top of express-session

nestjs-cookie-session

GitHub stars npm

Idiomatic cookie session module for NestJS. Built on top of cookie-session

nestjs-roles

GitHub stars npm

Type safe roles guard and decorator made easy

nestjs-injectable

GitHub stars npm

@Injectable() on steroids that simplifies work with inversion of control in your hexagonal architecture

nest-ratelimiter

GitHub stars npm

Distributed consistent flexible NestJS rate limiter based on Redis

create-nestjs-middleware-module

GitHub stars npm

Create simple idiomatic NestJS module based on Express/Fastify middleware in just a few lines of code with routing out of the box

nestjs-configure-after

GitHub stars npm

Declarative configuration of NestJS middleware order

