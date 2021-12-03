openbase logo
create-near-app

by near
2.0.1 (see all)

Create a starter app hooked up to the NEAR blockchain

npm
GitHub
CDN

Downloads/wk

104

GitHub Stars

187

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

21

Package

Dependencies

9

License

(MIT AND Apache-2.0)

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

create-near-app

Gitpod Ready-to-Code

Quickly build apps backed by the NEAR blockchain

Prerequisites

Make sure you have a current version of Node.js installed – we are targeting versions 12+. Note: if using Node version 13 please be advised that you will need version >= 13.7.0

Getting Started

To create a new NEAR project with default settings, you just need one command

Using npm's npx:

npx create-near-app [options] new-awesome-project

Or, if you prefer yarn:

yarn create near-app [options] new-awesome-project

Without any options, this will create a project with a vanilla JavaScript frontend and an AssemblyScript smart contract

Other options:

  • --frontend=react – use React for your frontend template
  • --contract=rust – use Rust for your smart contract

Develop your own Dapp

Follow the instructions in the README.md in the project you just created! 🚀

Getting Help

Check out our documentation or chat with us on Discord. We'd love to hear from you!

Contributing

To make changes to create-near-app itself:

  • clone the repository (Windows users, use git clone -c core.symlinks=true)
  • in your terminal, enter one of the folders inside templates, such as templates/vanilla
  • now you can run yarn to install dependencies and yarn dev to run the local development server, just like you can in a new app created with create-near-app

about commit messages

create-near-app uses semantic versioning and auto-generates nice release notes & a changelog all based off of the commits. We do this by enforcing Conventional Commits. In general the pattern mostly looks like this:

type(scope?): subject  #scope is optional; multiple scopes are supported (current delimiter options: "/", "\" and ",")

Real world examples can look like this:

chore: run tests with GitHub Actions

fix(server): send cors headers

feat(blog): add comment section

If your change should show up in release notes as a feature, use feat:. If it should show up as a fix, use fix:. Otherwise, you probably want refactor: or chore:. More info

Deploy

If you want to deploy a new version, you will need two prerequisites:

  1. Get publish-access to the NPM package
  2. Get write-access to the GitHub repository
  3. Obtain a personal access token (it only needs the "repo" scope).
  4. Make sure the token is available as an environment variable called GITHUB_TOKEN

Then run one script:

yarn release

Or just release-it

License

This repository is distributed under the terms of both the MIT license and the Apache License (Version 2.0). See LICENSE and LICENSE-APACHE for details.

100
Abraham YusufPasirandu, Curug Tangerang28 Ratings0 Reviews
CO-Founder @Santri-Salafi-Academy Writer and Blockchain Enthusiast at @Blockchains-Studio
5 months ago

