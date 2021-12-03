Quickly build apps backed by the NEAR blockchain
Make sure you have a current version of Node.js installed – we are targeting versions
12+.
Note: if using Node version 13 please be advised that you will need version >= 13.7.0
To create a new NEAR project with default settings, you just need one command
Using npm's npx:
npx create-near-app [options] new-awesome-project
Or, if you prefer yarn:
yarn create near-app [options] new-awesome-project
Without any options, this will create a project with a vanilla JavaScript frontend and an AssemblyScript smart contract
Other options:
--frontend=react – use React for your frontend template
--contract=rust – use Rust for your smart contract
Follow the instructions in the README.md in the project you just created! 🚀
Check out our documentation or chat with us on Discord. We'd love to hear from you!
To make changes to
create-near-app itself:
git clone -c core.symlinks=true)
templates, such as
templates/vanilla
yarn to install dependencies and
yarn dev to run the local development server, just like you can in a new app created with
create-near-app
create-near-app uses semantic versioning and auto-generates nice release notes & a changelog all based off of the commits. We do this by enforcing Conventional Commits. In general the pattern mostly looks like this:
type(scope?): subject #scope is optional; multiple scopes are supported (current delimiter options: "/", "\" and ",")
Real world examples can look like this:
chore: run tests with GitHub Actions
fix(server): send cors headers
feat(blog): add comment section
If your change should show up in release notes as a feature, use
feat:. If it should show up as a fix, use
fix:. Otherwise, you probably want
refactor: or
chore:. More info
If you want to deploy a new version, you will need two prerequisites:
GITHUB_TOKEN
Then run one script:
yarn release
Or just
release-it
This repository is distributed under the terms of both the MIT license and the Apache License (Version 2.0). See LICENSE and LICENSE-APACHE for details.