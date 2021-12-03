Quickly build apps backed by the NEAR blockchain

Prerequisites

Make sure you have a current version of Node.js installed – we are targeting versions 12+ . Note: if using Node version 13 please be advised that you will need version >= 13.7.0

Getting Started

To create a new NEAR project with default settings, you just need one command

Using npm's npx:

npx create -near-app [ options ] new -awesome-project

Or, if you prefer yarn:

yarn create near-app [ options ] new -awesome-project

Without any options, this will create a project with a vanilla JavaScript frontend and an AssemblyScript smart contract

Other options:

--frontend=react – use React for your frontend template

– use React for your frontend template --contract=rust – use Rust for your smart contract

Develop your own Dapp

Follow the instructions in the README.md in the project you just created! 🚀

Getting Help

Check out our documentation or chat with us on Discord. We'd love to hear from you!

Contributing

To make changes to create-near-app itself:

clone the repository (Windows users, use git clone -c core.symlinks=true )

) in your terminal, enter one of the folders inside templates , such as templates/vanilla

, such as now you can run yarn to install dependencies and yarn dev to run the local development server, just like you can in a new app created with create-near-app

about commit messages

create-near-app uses semantic versioning and auto-generates nice release notes & a changelog all based off of the commits. We do this by enforcing Conventional Commits. In general the pattern mostly looks like this:

type (scope?): subject #scope is optional; multiple scopes are supported ( current delimiter options : "/", "\" and ",")

Real world examples can look like this:

chore : run tests with GitHub Actions fix (server) : send cors headers feat (blog) : add comment section

If your change should show up in release notes as a feature, use feat: . If it should show up as a fix, use fix: . Otherwise, you probably want refactor: or chore: . More info

Deploy

If you want to deploy a new version, you will need two prerequisites:

Then run one script:

yarn release

Or just release-it

License

This repository is distributed under the terms of both the MIT license and the Apache License (Version 2.0). See LICENSE and LICENSE-APACHE for details.