Creates a mithril.js project for you.
First install this app with
npm i -g create-mithril-app@latest, then type the following:
create-mithril-app <directory>
cd <directory>
npm install
npm run dev
This would create a mithril.js project in the directory specified, install the appopriate modules, and run the skeleton app on port 8020. Open your browser to http://localhost:8020 and you should see a
Hello World !! screen.
This mithril.js project is set up with webpack-dev-server, so when you start editing the project with your favorite code editor, your browser would reflect the changes instantly.
Note create-mithril-app can also be run using
npx
I feel mithril.js can benefit from a battery-included tool to set up a project. This tool creates a project with the following:
Hopefully this can lower the barrier for new developers to try out mithril, and simplify the mundane task of creating a new project for seasoned developers.
client - the directory for source JS files
public - the directory for static files (html, css etc.)
webpack.dev.js - used by webpack-dev-server when running in dev mode
webpack.build.js - used by webpack to build the production files
package.json - modify this file to configure the name and license of your app
The created project comes with two webpack files, one for development, one for build. They can be configured further to suit your needs. Please be aware we cannot support all these different configurations
npm run build would create the deployable files in the build directory.
create-mithril-app is designed for developing client side applications that access APIs remotely. It can easily integrate with a backend server too. Please see Server setup for the sample API server that comes with this app.
create-mithril-server
To mithril.js team for building such an interesting framework. To
create-react-app for the inspiration.