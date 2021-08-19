Managing multiple repositories is hard. LabelSync helps you manage labels across your repository fleet.
While working at Prisma, I discovered that many companies struggle with repository organisation. In particular, companies struggle with managing labels across multiple repositories in their organisation.
My vision is to develop the best in class software that would help companies triage issues and pull requests, and simplify the use of labels.
Label Sync helps you sync Github labels across multiple repositories:
LabelSync will remain free while in beta.
Please open up an issue describing your problem, or send us an email to support@label-sync.com.
Please reach out to matic@label-sync.com. I'd be more than happy to chat about LabelSync with you!
BSD 3-Clause, see the LICENSE file.