cls

create-label-sync

by Matic Zavadlal
2.4.71 (see all)

🏷 A delightful companion to manage Github Labels across multiple repositories.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

8

GitHub Stars

60

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

8

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Managing multiple repositories is hard. LabelSync helps you manage labels across your repository fleet.

Why LabelSync?

While working at Prisma, I discovered that many companies struggle with repository organisation. In particular, companies struggle with managing labels across multiple repositories in their organisation.

My vision is to develop the best in class software that would help companies triage issues and pull requests, and simplify the use of labels.

Features and Quirks of LabelSync

Label Sync helps you sync Github labels across multiple repositories:

  • 🛰 Centralised management: Handle multiple repositories from a central configuration.
  • 👮 Restricts unconfigured labels: Prevent adding new labels that don't fit into your workflow.
  • 🐣 Aliases: Quickly rename old labels to a new label.
  • 🎢 Siblings: Create workflows with labels.

F.A.Q

Is LabelSync free?

LabelSync will remain free while in beta.

I have a problem but don't know who to ask.

Please open up an issue describing your problem, or send us an email to support@label-sync.com.

I have an idea/problem that LabelSync could solve.

Please reach out to matic@label-sync.com. I'd be more than happy to chat about LabelSync with you!

License

BSD 3-Clause, see the LICENSE file.

