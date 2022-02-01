A highly opinionated way for creating Jest Runners
yarn add create-jest-runner
create-jest-runner takes care of handling the appropriate parallelization and creating a worker farm for your runner.
You simply need two files:
// index.js
const { createJestRunner } = require('create-jest-runner');
module.exports = createJestRunner(require.resolve('./run'));
pathToRunFile: path to your run file.
config: Optional argument for configuring the runner.
getExtraOptions:
() => object used for passing extra options to the runner. It needs to be a serializable object because it will be send to a different Node process.
module.exports = options => {};
This file should export a function that receives one parameter with the options
options: { testPath, config, globalConfig }
testPath: Path of the file that is going to be tests
config: Jest Project config used by this file
globalConfig: Jest global config
extraOptions: The return value of the
{ getExtraOptions } argument of
createJestRunner(...) the entry file.
You can return one of the following values:
testResult: Needs to be an object of type https://github.com/facebook/jest/blob/4d3c1a187bd429fd8611f6b0f19e4aa486fa2a85/packages/jest-test-result/src/types.ts#L103-L135
Promise<testResult|Error>: needs to be of above type.
Error: good for reporting system error, not failed tests.
This runner "blade-runner" makes sure that these two emojis
⚔️ 🏃 are present in every file
// index.js
const { createJestRunner } = require('create-jest-runner');
module.exports = createJestRunner(require.resolve('./run'));
// run.js
const fs = require('fs');
const { pass, fail } = require('create-jest-runner');
module.exports = ({ testPath }) => {
const start = Date.now();
const contents = fs.readFileSync(testPath, 'utf8');
const end = Date.now();
if (contents.includes('⚔️🏃')) {
return pass({ start, end, test: { path: testPath } });
}
const errorMessage = 'Company policies require ⚔️ 🏃 in every file';
return fail({
start,
end,
test: { path: testPath, errorMessage, title: 'Check for ⚔️ 🏃' },
});
};
yarn create jest-runner my-runner
# Or with npm
npm init jest-runner my-runner
Note: You will have to update the package name in
package.json of the
generated runner
Once you have your Jest runner you can add it to your Jest config.
In your
package.json
{
"jest": {
"runner": "/path/to/my-runner"
}
}
Or in
jest.config.js
module.exports = {
runner: '/path/to/my-runner',
};
yarn jest