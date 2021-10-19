create-index program creates (and maintains) ES6 ./index.js file in target directories that imports and exports sibling files and directories.

Example

> tree ./ ./ ├── bar.js └── foo.js 0 directories, 2 files > create-index ./ [13:17:34] Target directories [ './' ] [13:17:34] Update index: false [13:17:34] ./index.js [created index] [13:17:34] Done > tree . ├── bar.js ├── foo.js └── index.js 0 directories, 3 files

This created index.js with:

export { default as bar } from './bar.js' ; export { default as foo } from './foo.js' ;

Lets create a new file and re-run create-index :

> touch baz.js > tree ./ ./ ├── bar.js ├── baz.js ├── foo.js └── index.js 0 directories, 4 files > create-index ./ [ 13 : 21 : 55 ] Target directories [ './' ] [ 13 : 21 : 55 ] Update index: false [ 13 : 21 : 55 ] ./index.js [updated index] [ 13 : 21 : 55 ] Done

This have updated index.js file:

export { default as bar } from './bar.js' ; export { default as baz } from './baz.js' ; export { default as foo } from './foo.js' ;

Usage

Using CLI Program

npm install create-index create-index -- help Options: --recursive, -r Create/update index files recursively. Halts on any unsafe "index.js" files. [boolean] [default: false ] --ignoreUnsafe, -i Ignores unsafe "index.js" files instead of halting. [boolean] [default: false ] --ignoreDirectories, -d Ignores importing directories into the index file, even if they have a safe "index.js" . [boolean] [default: false ] --update, -u Updates only previously created index files (recursively). [boolean] [default: false ] --banner Add a custom banner at the top of the index file [string] --extensions, -x Allows some extensions to be parsed as valid source . First extension will always be preferred to homonyms with another allowed extension. [array] [default: [ "js" ]] --outputFile, -o Output file [string] [default: "index.js" ] [array] [default: [ "js" ]] Examples: create-index ./src ./src/utilities Creates or updates an existing create-index index file in the target (./src, ./src/utilities) directories. create-index --update ./src ./tests Finds all create-index index files in the target directories and descending directories. Updates found index files. create-index ./src --extensions js jsx Creates or updates an existing create-index index file in the target (./src) directory for both .js and .jsx extensions.

Using create-index Programmatically

import { writeIndex } from 'create-index' ; writeIndex;

Note that the writeIndex function is synchronous.

import { findIndexFiles } from 'create-index' ; findIndexFiles;

Gulp

Since Gulp can ran arbitrary JavaScript code, there is no need for a separate plugin. See Using create-index Programmatically.

import { writeIndex } from 'create-index' ; gulp.task( 'create-index' , () => { writeIndex([ './target_directory' ]); });

Implementation

create-index program will look into the target directory.

If there is no ./index.js , it will create a new file, e.g.

Created index file must start with // @create-index



. This is used to make sure that create-index does not accidentally overwrite your local files.

If there are sibling files, index file will import them and export , e.g.

children-directories-and-files git:(master) ✗ ls -lah total 0 drwxr-xr-x 5 gajus staff 170B 6 Jan 15:39 . drwxr-xr-x 10 gajus staff 340B 6 Jan 15:53 .. drwxr-xr-x 2 gajus staff 68B 6 Jan 15:29 bar drwxr-xr-x 2 gajus staff 68B 6 Jan 15:29 foo -rw-r--r-- 1 gajus staff 0B 6 Jan 15:29 foo.js

Given the above directory contents, ./index.js will be:

import { default as bar } from './bar' ; import { default as foo } from './foo.js' ; export { bar, foo };

When file has the same name as a sibling directory, file import takes precedence.

Directories that do not have ./index.js in themselves will be excluded.

When run again, create-index will update existing ./index.js if it starts with // @create-index



.

If create-index is executed against a directory that contains ./index.js , which does not start with // @create-index



, an error will be thrown.

create-index can ignore files in a directory if ./index.js contains special object with defined ignore property which takes an array of regular expressions defined as strings , e.g.

> cat index.js

> tree ./ ./ ├── bar.js ├── baz.js ├── foo.js └── index.js 0 directories, 4 files

Given the above directory contents, after running create-index with --update flag, ./index.js will be:

import { default as bar } from './bar.js' ; import { default as foo } from './foo.js' ; export { bar, foo };

