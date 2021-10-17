openbase logo
create-html-element

by Sindre Sorhus
4.0.1 (see all)

Create a HTML element string

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.3K

GitHub Stars

86

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

create-html-element

Create a HTML element string

Install

npm install create-html-element

Usage

import createHtmlElement from 'create-html-element';

createHtmlElement({
    name: 'h1',
    attributes: {
        class: 'unicorn',
        rainbow: true,
        horse: false,
        number: 1,
        multiple: [
            'a',
            'b'
        ]
    },
    html: '🦄'
});
//=> '<h1 class="unicorn" rainbow number="1" multiple="a b">🦄</h1>'

createHtmlElement({text: 'Hello <em>World</em>'});
//=> '<div>Hello &lt;em&gt;World&lt;/em&gt;</div>'

API

createHtmlElement(options)

options

Type: object

name

Type: string\ Default: 'div'

HTML tag name.

attributes

Type: object

HTML tag attributes.

html

HTML tag value in unescaped HTML.

This option is mutually exclusive with the text option.

text

HTML tag value in escaped HTML.

This option is mutually exclusive with the html option.

