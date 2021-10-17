Create a HTML element string
npm install create-html-element
import createHtmlElement from 'create-html-element';
createHtmlElement({
name: 'h1',
attributes: {
class: 'unicorn',
rainbow: true,
horse: false,
number: 1,
multiple: [
'a',
'b'
]
},
html: '🦄'
});
//=> '<h1 class="unicorn" rainbow number="1" multiple="a b">🦄</h1>'
createHtmlElement({text: 'Hello <em>World</em>'});
//=> '<div>Hello <em>World</em></div>'
Type:
object
Type:
string\
Default:
'div'
HTML tag name.
Type:
object
HTML tag attributes.
HTML tag value in unescaped HTML.
This option is mutually exclusive with the
text option.
HTML tag value in escaped HTML.
This option is mutually exclusive with the
html option.