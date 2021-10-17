Create a HTML element string

Install

npm install create-html-element

Usage

import createHtmlElement from 'create-html-element' ; createHtmlElement({ name : 'h1' , attributes : { class : 'unicorn' , rainbow : true , horse : false , number : 1 , multiple : [ 'a' , 'b' ] }, html : '🦄' }); createHtmlElement({ text : 'Hello <em>World</em>' });

API

options

Type: object

name

Type: string \ Default: 'div'

HTML tag name.

attributes

Type: object

HTML tag attributes.

html

HTML tag value in unescaped HTML.

This option is mutually exclusive with the text option.

text

HTML tag value in escaped HTML.

This option is mutually exclusive with the html option.

