Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.9K

GitHub Stars

68

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

create-html

Create the content of an html file with one function call.

npm travis standard conduct

Install

npm install --save create-html

Usage

createHTML(options)

options

  • title
  • script
  • scriptAsync
  • css
  • cssAsync
  • lang
  • dir
  • head
  • body
  • favicon

Examples

Simple example that create an html file with the title example:

var html = createHTML({
  title: 'example'
})

Example using all options:

var html = createHTML({
  title: 'example',
  script: 'example.js',
  scriptAsync: true,
  css: 'example.css',
  lang: 'en',
  dir: 'rtl',
  head: '<meta name="description" content="example">',
  body: '<p>example</p>',
  favicon: 'favicon.png'
})

Create a file with the html contents using the fs module:

var fs = require('fs')
var createHTML = require('create-html')

var html = createHTML({
  title: 'example'
})

fs.writeFile('index.html', html, function (err) {
  if (err) console.log(err)
})

Create a stream by pairing this module with from2-string:

var fromString = require('from2-string')
var createHTML = require('create-html')

var html = createHTML({
  title: 'example'
})

var stream = fromString(html)
stream.pipe(process.stdout)

Pipe content into the html that this module generates by using from2-string and hyperstream

var fs = require('fs')
var fromString = require('from2-string')
var hyperstream = require('hyperstream')
var createHTML = require('./index')

var html = createHTML({
  title: 'example'
})

var hs = hyperstream({
  'body': fs.createReadStream('some.html')
})

var stream = fromString(html)
stream.pipe(hs).pipe(process.stdout)

Multiple CSS and Javascript Files

Multiple script and stylesheets can be added by sending an array instead of a string:

var html = createHTML({
  css: ['sheet1.css', 'sheet2.css'],
  script: ['script1.js', 'script2.js']
})

CLI

This module comes with a simple command-line tool for creating html files.

Install it globally with npm i -g create-html

Usage:

Usage:
  create-html [options]

Options:
  --title, -t        Page title
  --script, -s       JavaScript filename, optional
  --script-async, -a Add async attribute to script tag
  --css, -c          CSS filename, optional
  --favicon, -f      Site favicon
  --lang, -l         Language of content
  --dir, -d          Direction of content
  --head, -H         Content to insert into <head> tag
  --body, -b         Content to insert into <body> tag
  --output, -o       File name. optional. default: stdout
  --help, -h         Show this help message

Example:

create-html --title "an example html file"

See also

License

MIT

