Create the content of an html file with one function call.
npm install --save create-html
createHTML(options)
options
title
script
scriptAsync
css
cssAsync
lang
dir
head
body
favicon
Simple example that create an html file with the title
example:
var html = createHTML({
title: 'example'
})
Example using all options:
var html = createHTML({
title: 'example',
script: 'example.js',
scriptAsync: true,
css: 'example.css',
lang: 'en',
dir: 'rtl',
head: '<meta name="description" content="example">',
body: '<p>example</p>',
favicon: 'favicon.png'
})
Create a file with the html contents using the fs module:
var fs = require('fs')
var createHTML = require('create-html')
var html = createHTML({
title: 'example'
})
fs.writeFile('index.html', html, function (err) {
if (err) console.log(err)
})
Create a stream by pairing this module with
from2-string:
var fromString = require('from2-string')
var createHTML = require('create-html')
var html = createHTML({
title: 'example'
})
var stream = fromString(html)
stream.pipe(process.stdout)
Pipe content into the html that this module generates by using from2-string and
hyperstream
var fs = require('fs')
var fromString = require('from2-string')
var hyperstream = require('hyperstream')
var createHTML = require('./index')
var html = createHTML({
title: 'example'
})
var hs = hyperstream({
'body': fs.createReadStream('some.html')
})
var stream = fromString(html)
stream.pipe(hs).pipe(process.stdout)
Multiple script and stylesheets can be added by sending an array instead of a string:
var html = createHTML({
css: ['sheet1.css', 'sheet2.css'],
script: ['script1.js', 'script2.js']
})
This module comes with a simple command-line tool for creating html files.
Install it globally with
npm i -g create-html
Usage:
create-html [options]
Options:
--title, -t Page title
--script, -s JavaScript filename, optional
--script-async, -a Add async attribute to script tag
--css, -c CSS filename, optional
--favicon, -f Site favicon
--lang, -l Language of content
--dir, -d Direction of content
--head, -H Content to insert into <head> tag
--body, -b Content to insert into <body> tag
--output, -o File name. optional. default: stdout
--help, -h Show this help message
create-html --title "an example html file"