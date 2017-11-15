Create the content of an html file with one function call.

Install

npm install --save create-html

Usage

options

title

script

scriptAsync

css

cssAsync

lang

dir

head

body

favicon

Examples

Simple example that create an html file with the title example :

var html = createHTML({ title : 'example' })

Example using all options:

var html = createHTML({ title : 'example' , script : 'example.js' , scriptAsync : true , css : 'example.css' , lang : 'en' , dir : 'rtl' , head : '<meta name="description" content="example">' , body : '<p>example</p>' , favicon : 'favicon.png' })

Create a file with the html contents using the fs module:

var fs = require ( 'fs' ) var createHTML = require ( 'create-html' ) var html = createHTML({ title : 'example' }) fs.writeFile( 'index.html' , html, function ( err ) { if (err) console .log(err) })

Create a stream by pairing this module with from2-string :

var fromString = require ( 'from2-string' ) var createHTML = require ( 'create-html' ) var html = createHTML({ title : 'example' }) var stream = fromString(html) stream.pipe(process.stdout)

Pipe content into the html that this module generates by using from2-string and hyperstream

var fs = require ( 'fs' ) var fromString = require ( 'from2-string' ) var hyperstream = require ( 'hyperstream' ) var createHTML = require ( './index' ) var html = createHTML({ title : 'example' }) var hs = hyperstream({ 'body' : fs.createReadStream( 'some.html' ) }) var stream = fromString(html) stream.pipe(hs).pipe(process.stdout)

Multiple CSS and Javascript Files

Multiple script and stylesheets can be added by sending an array instead of a string:

var html = createHTML({ css : [ 'sheet1.css' , 'sheet2.css' ], script : [ 'script1.js' , 'script2.js' ] })

CLI

This module comes with a simple command-line tool for creating html files.

Install it globally with npm i -g create-html

Usage: create-html [options] Options: - -title, -t Page title - -script, -s JavaScript filename, optional - -script-async, -a Add async attribute to script tag - -css, -c CSS filename, optional - -favicon, -f Site favicon - -lang, -l Language of content - -dir, -d Direction of content - -head, -H Content to insert into <head> tag - -body, -b Content to insert into <body> tag - -output, -o File name. optional. default: stdout - -help, -h Show this help message

create -html

See also

License

MIT