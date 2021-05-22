openbase logo
cgb

create-guten-block

by Ahmad Awais ⚡️
1.14.1 (see all)

📦 A zero-configuration #0CJS developer toolkit for building WordPress Gutenberg block plugins.

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

100

GitHub Stars

3.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

25

Package

Dependencies

10

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

CGB Create Guten Block by Ahmad Awais
Create Guten Block

create-guten-block
A zero-configuration developer toolkit for building WordPress Gutenberg block plugins.
A FOSS (Free & Open Source Software) project developed by Ahmad Awais.
📦 create-guten-block

create-guten-block is zero configuration dev-toolkit (#0CJS) to develop WordPress Gutenberg blocks in a matter of minutes without configuring React, Webpack, ES6/7/8/Next, ESLint, Babel, etc.

👉 This package includes the global command for Create Guten Block.


👉 Kindly, read the up to date documentation at this link → Create Guten Block

