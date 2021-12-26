openbase logo
cga

create-graphql-api

by Ben Awad
1.2.4 (see all)

Set up a Typescript GraphQL API by running one command.

Readme

create-graphql-api

npx create-graphql-api my-api
cd my-api
npm start

Example

Basic: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WhzIjYQmWvs

Auth: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OVdPOExxKuU

Templates

You can do the following for an auth template:

npx create-graphql-api my-api --auth

How to Deploy to Heroku

  1. Make sure you have Git setup
  2. Setup Heroku CLI: https://devcenter.heroku.com/articles/getting-started-with-nodejs#set-up
  3. Create a Procfile in the root folder of your project and put the following in it:
web: node dist/index.js
  1. In your package.json add the following script to run the TypeScript compiler before Heroku runs your project:
"heroku-postbuild": "tsc"
  1. In the root folder of your project, use the Heroku CLI to create a new project:
heroku create
  1. Add a PostgreSQL database addon
heroku addons:create heroku-postgresql
  1. Commit your code and push to Heroku
git push heroku master

Note: You'll want to look at your ormconfig.js and configure the options you want for production.

Also see this video on how you can deploy to Digital Ocean with Dokku: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AdHwBKKQHZ4

