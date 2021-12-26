npx create -graphql-api my-api cd my-api npm start

Example

Basic: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WhzIjYQmWvs

Auth: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OVdPOExxKuU

Templates

You can do the following for an auth template:

npx create -graphql-api my-api

How to Deploy to Heroku

Make sure you have Git setup Setup Heroku CLI: https://devcenter.heroku.com/articles/getting-started-with-nodejs#set-up Create a Procfile in the root folder of your project and put the following in it:

web : node dist/index.js

In your package.json add the following script to run the TypeScript compiler before Heroku runs your project:

"heroku-postbuild" : "tsc"

In the root folder of your project, use the Heroku CLI to create a new project:

heroku create

Add a PostgreSQL database addon

heroku addons :create heroku-postgresql

Commit your code and push to Heroku

git push heroku master

Note: You'll want to look at your ormconfig.js and configure the options you want for production.

Also see this video on how you can deploy to Digital Ocean with Dokku: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AdHwBKKQHZ4