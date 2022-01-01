openbase logo
cea

create-exposed-app

by Matt Turnbull
8.1.3 (see all)

App generator with everything exposed for maximum control (powered by TypeScript, ESBuild, Jest, ESLint, GitHub Actions, Prettier, and more)

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3

GitHub Stars

333

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

create-exposed-app

Version Downloads Last commit Build Status Coverage Status License PRs Welcome Code of conduct

App generator with everything exposed for maximum control (powered by TypeScript, ESBuild, Jest, ESLint, GitHub Actions, Prettier, and more)

Like zero-config? Get out!

Generate a flexible starting point for your app, where config files and scripts are in-your-face and ready to adapt to your needs.

Because every app is unique.

Go for it:

npm init exposed-app

command demo

What's included?

Setup

npm install @iamturns/create-exposed-app

Usage

Run the following command and follow the prompts:

npm init exposed-app

You can also invoke the app with arguments. For example:

npx create-exposed-app \
  --packageName="my-awesome-project" \
  --npmScope="@example" \
  --oneLiner="Does awesome stuff" \
  --authorName="Bruce Wayne" \
  --authorEmail="bruce.wayne@gmail.com" \
  --authorGithub="batman" \
  --authorTwitter="TheRealBatman" \
  --authorWebsite="https://batman.com"

Credits

This project is authored and maintained by Matt Turnbull (iamturns.com / @iamturns).

A big thank you to all contributors 🏆

License

Open-source under MIT License.

FAQ

Uh oh, something went wrong!

Sorry about that. Please submit a bug report using the GitHub issue tracker.

I wish something was different…

Keen to hear all ideas in GitHub discussions.

Can I contribute code?

Yes please! See DEVELOPING.md.

My question isn't answered :(

Ask away in GitHub discussions.

