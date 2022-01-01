App generator with everything exposed for maximum control (powered by TypeScript, ESBuild, Jest, ESLint, GitHub Actions, Prettier, and more)
Like zero-config? Get out!
Generate a flexible starting point for your app, where config files and scripts are in-your-face and ready to adapt to your needs.
Because every app is unique.
Go for it:
npm init exposed-app
d.ts files
npm install @iamturns/create-exposed-app
Run the following command and follow the prompts:
npm init exposed-app
You can also invoke the app with arguments. For example:
npx create-exposed-app \
--packageName="my-awesome-project" \
--npmScope="@example" \
--oneLiner="Does awesome stuff" \
--authorName="Bruce Wayne" \
--authorEmail="bruce.wayne@gmail.com" \
--authorGithub="batman" \
--authorTwitter="TheRealBatman" \
--authorWebsite="https://batman.com"
This project is authored and maintained by Matt Turnbull (iamturns.com / @iamturns).
A big thank you to all contributors 🏆
Open-source under MIT License.
Sorry about that. Please submit a bug report using the GitHub issue tracker.
Keen to hear all ideas in GitHub discussions.
Yes please! See DEVELOPING.md.
Ask away in GitHub discussions.