App generator with everything exposed for maximum control (powered by TypeScript, ESBuild, Jest, ESLint, GitHub Actions, Prettier, and more)

Like zero-config? Get out!

Generate a flexible starting point for your app, where config files and scripts are in-your-face and ready to adapt to your needs.

Because every app is unique.

Go for it:

npm init exposed-app

Setup

npm install @iamturns/create-exposed-app

Usage

Run the following command and follow the prompts:

npm init exposed-app

You can also invoke the app with arguments. For example:

npx create-exposed-app \ --packageName= "my-awesome-project" \ --npmScope= "@example" \ --oneLiner= "Does awesome stuff" \ --authorName= "Bruce Wayne" \ --authorEmail= "bruce.wayne@gmail.com" \ --authorGithub= "batman" \ --authorTwitter= "TheRealBatman" \ --authorWebsite= "https://batman.com"

Credits

This project is authored and maintained by Matt Turnbull (iamturns.com / @iamturns).

A big thank you to all contributors 🏆

License

Open-source under MIT License.

FAQ

Uh oh, something went wrong!

Sorry about that. Please submit a bug report using the GitHub issue tracker.

I wish something was different…

Keen to hear all ideas in GitHub discussions.

Can I contribute code?

Yes please! See DEVELOPING.md.

My question isn't answered :(

Ask away in GitHub discussions.