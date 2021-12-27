Create Eth App

Create Ethereum-powered apps with one command.

Create Eth App works on macOS, Windows, and Linux.

If something doesn’t work, please file an issue.

If you have questions or need help, please ask in our Discord community.

Quick Overview

yarn create eth-app my-eth-app cd my-eth-app yarn react-app:start

If you've previously installed create-eth-app globally via yarn global add create-eth-app , we recommend you uninstall the package using yarn global remove create-eth-app and use the yarn create eth-app shorthand to ensure that you use the last version.

Then open http://localhost:3000/ to see your app.

When you’re ready to deploy to production, create a minified bundle with yarn run react-app:build .

Creating an App

You’ll need to have Node 14 or later version on your local development machine (but it’s not required on the server). You can use nvm (macOS/Linux) or nvm-windows to switch Node versions between different projects.

You'll also need Yarn on your local development machine. This is because Create Eth App relies on Yarn Workspaces, a feature not supported by Npm.

To create a new app, you may use the following method:

yarn create eth-app my-eth-app

yarn create <starter-kit-package> is available in Yarn 0.25+

It will create a directory called my-eth-app inside the current folder.



Inside that directory, if you didn't use a custom framework or template, you will get the initial project structure:

my-eth-app ├── README .md ├── node_modules ├── package .json ├── .gitignore └── packages ├── contracts │ ├── README .json │ ├── package .json │ └── src │ ├── abis │ │ ├── erc20 .json │ │ └── ownable .json │ ├── addresses .js │ └── index .js ├── react-app │ ├── README .md │ ├── package .json │ ├── node_modules │ ├── public │ │ ├── favicon .ico │ │ ├── index .html │ │ └── manifest .json │ └── src │ ├── App .css │ ├── App .js │ ├── App .test .js │ ├── ethereumLogo .svg │ ├── index .css │ ├── index .js │ ├── serviceWorker .js │ └── setupTests .js └── subgraph ├── README .md ├── abis │ └── erc20 .json ├── package .json ├── schema .graphql ├── src │ └── mappings │ ├── tokens .ts │ └── transfers .ts └── subgraph .yaml

Once the installation is done, you can open your project folder:

cd my-eth-app

Frameworks

Create Eth App supports multiple frontend frameworks. See the folders under templates for a complete list of the available options.



You can pass the name of the framework as the value for the --framework command-line argument. Create Eth App defaults to React if no framework is provided manually.

yarn create eth-app my-eth-app --framework vue

Templates

Create Eth App comes with a host of decentralized finance templates pre-filled with contract ABIs, addresses and subgraphs. Go to the templates folder, select any framework from the list and see what templates are available.



You can pass the name of the template as the value for the --template command-line argument.

yarn create eth-app my-eth-app --template compound

Philosophy

Minimalistic by design: You are one command away from creating a new Ethereum-powered React app. No intermediary installs, scripts or shims.

End-to-End : Create Eth App provides you everything that you need to build and maintain an Ethereum-powered React app at scale, by bringing Yarn Workspaces, Create React App and The Graph under one roof

Aimed at Experience Architects : As Kames CG argues in Ethereum Growth's Problem, the Ethereum ecosystem is in a much greater need for top-notch product creators, not smart contract developers. Create Eth App does not enable a smart contract development environment, expecting you to import your own ABIs or build on top of an established protocol like Maker, Compound or Sablier

Not Reinventing The Wheel: Under the hood, you use Create React App, one of the most popular and battle-tested frontend development environments.

Your environment will have everything you need to build a modern Ethereum-powered single-page React app:

Smooth project management via Yarn Workspaces

Everything included with Create React App: React, JSX, ES6, TypeScript and Flow syntax support

Template subgraph that indexes the events emitted by an ERC-20 contract

Minimalist structure for managing the smart contract ABIs and addresses

Hassle-free updates for the above tools with a single dependency

Popular Alternatives

Create Eth App is a great fit for:

Learning how to write Ethereum-powered apps in a comfortable and feature-rich development environment.

in a comfortable and feature-rich development environment. Starting new Ethereum-powered single-page React applications without wasting time on copy-pasting boilerplates

without wasting time on copy-pasting boilerplates Creating examples with React for your Ethereum-related libraries and components.

But Ethereum is a large ecosystem. Here are a few common cases where you might want to try something else:

For alternatives to React in particular, read the official Create React App documentation.

Credits

This project exists thanks to all the people who contributed:

Acknowledgements

We are grateful to the authors of existing related projects from which we drew inspiration:

And also the Vue.js community for the CLI we used to generate our templates:

License

Create Eth App is open source software licensed as MIT.