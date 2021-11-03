erxes is an open fair-code licensed all-in-one growth marketing & management software. We offer an all-in-one solution for sales, marketing, and customer service teams, with a focus on the entire customer experience.
With erxes, achieving growth and unity within your company is possible. We designed erxes to help you eliminate fragmented business processes by bringing all of your messaging and collaboration into one tool. As a result, you will be able to double your output and treat all of your customers as close friends. Optimize your growth operation and scale-up better and faster, but most importantly, correctly.
Follow these deployment instructions.
erxes (pronounced 'erk-sis') means "heavenly bodies" in Mongolian. It is branded as “erxes” with all lowercase letters.
erxes is a free and open fair-code licensed under GNU General Public License v3.0 with Commons Clause.
Technically, no. The Commons Clause that is attached to the GNU General Public License v3.0 license takes away some rights. Hence, according to the definition of the Open Source Initiative (OSI), erxes is not open-source. Instead we are fair-code.
erxes' source code is open, and everyone (individuals and companies) can use it for free privately. But if you want to commercialize it, restrictions may apply in the form of prior permissions and official agreements.
Yes, you can offer consulting and support services without prior permission as long as it is less than 30,000 USD ($30k) per year. If your revenue from services based on erxes is more than this threshold, we invite you to become a partner agency and apply for a license. If you have any questions about this, feel free to reach out to us at info@erxes.io.
You need to request permission to host erxes under the Commons Clause. Please reach out to us at info@erxes.io.
We love open-source and the idea everybody can freely use and extend what we wrote. Our community is at the heart of everything we do. We understand that people who contribute to a project are the main drivers who push a project forward. To ensure that the project continues to evolve in the longer run, we decided to attach the Commons Clause. Any entities can not make money directly with erxes without fairly compensating the project. Especially, if it competes with how we plan to finance our further developments. It does not affect the majority of the people who use erxes. At the same time, it protects the project. As erxes itself depends on and uses many other open-source projects, it is only fair that we support them back. That is why we have planned to contribute a certain percentage of our revenue every month to these projects.