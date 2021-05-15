Create Elm apps with no build configuration.
npm install create-elm-app -g
create-elm-app my-app
cd my-app/
elm-app start
Create a production build with
elm-app build
Node >=8 is required for installation.
yarn global add create-elm-app
npm install create-elm-app -g
If you are running Linux OS, you should install it as the superuser:
sudo npm install create-elm-app -g
To create a new app, run:
create-elm-app my-app
cd my-app/
Create a new
my-app folder with files for your future project.
my-app/
├── .gitignore
├── README.md
├── elm.json
├── elm-stuff
├── public
│ ├── favicon.ico
│ ├── index.html
│ ├── logo.svg
│ └── manifest.json
├── src
│ ├── Main.elm
│ ├── index.js
│ ├── main.css
│ └── serviceWorker.js
└── tests
└── Tests.elm
You are ready to employ the full power of Create Elm App!
elm-app start
Run the app in development mode. Open http://localhost:3000 to view it in the browser.
The page will reload if you make edits. You will see the build errors and lint warnings in the console and the browser window.
elm-app build
Builds the app for production to the
build folder.
It bundles Elm app and optimizes the build for the best performance.
The build is minified, and the filenames include the hashes.
Every generated project will contain a readme with guidelines for future development. The latest version is available here
Developing with Elm is fun and easy, but at some point, you will hit a couple of limitations.
Create Elm App adds a tool for optimizing production builds and running a development server with your app, which supports HMR.
All of that, combined with all the functionality of elm in a single command line tool, which you might use as a dependency or
eject anytime.
Not happy with the default configuration? Use
elm-app eject and customize your process.
That way, you can use Create Elm App as a tool for a boilerplate generation.
Inspired by create-react-app
One Dependency: There is just one build dependency. It uses Elm Platform, Webpack, and other amazing projects, but provides a cohesive curated experience on top of them.
Zero Configuration: No configuration files or command line options required to start working with Elm. Configuring both development and production builds is handled for you so you can focus on writing code.
No Lock-In: You can “eject” to a custom setup at any time. Run a single command, and all the configuration and build dependencies will be moved directly into your project, so you can pick up right where you left off.
The tools used by Create Elm App are subject to change. Currently it is a thin layer on top of many amazing community projects, such as:
All of them are transitive dependencies of the provided npm package.
We would love to get you involved! Please check our Contributing Guide to get started!