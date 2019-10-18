openbase logo
create-donejs

by donejs
3.2.0

Your app. Done.

Readme

DoneJS is the easiest way to get a high-performance, real-time, web and mobile application done! The framework provides a nearly comprehensive combination of technologies for building complex JavaScript applications.

If you are looking for the fastest way to get a fully modern development environment setup and produce a lightning fast application, you’ve come to the right place.

DoneJS is a combination of the following technologies:

  • StealJS — ES6, CJS, and AMD module loader and builder
  • CanJS — Custom elements and model-view-viewmodel (MVVM) utilities
  • jQuery — DOM helpers
  • jQuery++ — Extended DOM helpers
  • QUnit or Mocha — Assertion library
  • FuncUnit — Functional tests
  • Testee or Karma — Test runner
  • DocumentJS — Documentation
  • can-ssr — Server-side rendering utilities for CanJS

DoneJS is an npm package that simply installs all the previous technologies. Check out DoneJS.com for the collective benefits of these technologies and guides on how to use them together to build an amazing application.

