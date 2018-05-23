(Introduction article v1) 🛠WIP v2

How much time do you spend copying and pasting the component folder to create a new one ?

This is a tool to generate different types of React components from the terminal.



Available extension





What you can do with this tool ?



Install

$ npm install -g create-component-app

Usage

$ cd ~/my-projects $ create-component-app

Create your components guided from terminal with a lot of choices

Create different kind of components: stateless class pure custom

Set name of the new component

Integrate connect function of redux

function of redux Include an index file

Set a different component extension js jsx

Set a different style extension css scss sass less

Include a storybook file

Include a test file (with enzyme)

Set the destionation path of the new component

You can create a configuration file in your current project directory

Create-component-app uses cosmiconfig for configuration file support. This means you can configure cca via:

A .ccarc file, written in YAML or JSON, with optional extensions: .yaml/.yml/.json .

file, written in YAML or JSON, with optional extensions: . A cca.config.js file that exports an object.

file that exports an object. A "cca" key in your package.json file.

The configuration file will be resolved starting from the root of your project, and searching up the file tree until a config file is (or isn't) found.

Basic Configuration

An example configuration file can be found here: .ccarc.example, you can use this file by copying it to the root of your project.

Currently supported options are:

Option Description type Default type of the component ["stateless", "class", "pure"] templatesDirPath Default path to get the templates from the custom templates folder path Default path to create component file and folder jsExtension Default extension for your javascript file ["js", "jsx"] cssExtension Default extension for your css file ["css", "scss", "sass", "less", false] . Set to false if you don't want a style file includeTests Default flag to include a test file in the folder [true, false] includeStories Default flag to include a storybook file in the folder [true, false] indexFile Default flag to create an index file in the folder [false, true] connected Default flag to integrate connect redux in the index file [false, true] componentMethods Only for "class" and "pure", insert method inside the component (i.e. ["componentDidMount", "shouldComponentUpdate", "onClick"] ). render and constructor will be always included. fileNames Choose the specific filename for your component's file. (COMPONENT_NAME will be replaced) fileNames.testFileName specify the file name of your test file fileNames.componentFileName specify the component file name fileNames.styleFileName specify the style file name !!IMPORTANT: Include cssExtension.

You can also pass a config file

1) Create a JSON file config.json :

2) and pass the path to config param

$ create-component-app --config path/to/your/config.json

Passing a config file via the CLI overrides the configuration file loaded by cosmiconfig

You can pass params from the command line

$ create-component-app --path path/destionation

Passing a param via the CLI overrides the configuration file loaded by cosmiconfig

You can use your own custom templates

Simple steps to create your own templates docs/custom-templates

You can use templates from the community

Now, the first question that you receive is Do you wanna choose a template? if you answer yes, you can see the list of templates from the community.

(Optional) Add to the settings templatesDirPath - a custom path to the user custom templates folder.

- a custom path to the user custom templates folder. (Optional) Add to the settings templates - a list of used templates (with a default) to filter the list

- a list of used templates (with a default) to filter the list (Optional) The user can choose between the available templates or use create-component-app -t templateName

Contributing

Now, the community can offer their templates! How?

Check the issue list to contribute on some activities or to advice new features! The library is open to everybody, contribute improve your skills.

create-component-app is maintained under the Semantic Versioning guidelines.

Use npm run watch while coding.

License

MIT © Christian Varisco