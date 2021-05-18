Create CLJS App

Create ClojureScript apps with a single command.

It is focused on making it easy for JS and React developers to get started with ClojureScript.

Create CLJS App works on Windows, Linux, and macOS.

If something doesn’t work, please file an issue.



Heavily inspired on create-react-app. A lot of messages are mostly the same for now (create-react-app maintainers: if that's not ok, let me know).

Quick Overview

npx create-cljs-app my-app cd my-app npm start

Then open http://localhost:3000/ to see your app.

When you’re ready to deploy to production, create a minified bundle with npm run build .

Creating an App

You’ll need to have Node 10.16.0 or later version on your local development machine (but it’s not required on the server). You can use nvm (macOS/Linux) or nvm-windows to easily switch Node versions between different projects.

You'll also need a Java SDK (Version 8+, Hotspot).

To create a new app, you may choose one of the following methods:

npx

npx create-cljs-app my-app

(npx comes with npm 5.2+ and higher)

npm

npm init cljs-app my-app

npm init <initializer> is available in npm 6+

Yarn

yarn create cljs-app my-app

yarn create is available in Yarn 0.25+

It will create a directory called my-app inside the current folder.

Inside that directory, it will generate the initial project structure and install the transitive dependencies:

my-app ├── README.md ├── package.json ├── node_modules ├── shadow-cljs.edn ├── .gitignore ├── public | ├── css | | └── style.css | ├── index .html | └── favicon.ico └── src ├── app | ├── cards.cljs | ├── core.cljs | ├── hello.cljs | └── hello_cards.cljs └── e2e └── core.cljs

Once the installation is done, you can open your project folder:

cd my-app

Inside the newly created project, you can run some built-in commands:

npm start or yarn start

Runs the app in the development mode.

Open http://localhost:3000 to view it in the browser. The page will reload if you make edits.

The app uses Reagent, a minimalistic interface between ClojureScript and React.

You can use existing npm React components directly via a interop call.

Builds use Shadow CLJS for maximum compatibility with NPM libraries. You'll need a Java SDK (Version 8+, Hotspot) to use it.

You can import npm libraries using Shadow CLJS. See the user manual for more information.

npm run cards or yarn cards

Runs the interactive live development environment.

You can use it to design, test, and think about parts of your app in isolation.

This environment uses Devcards and React Testing Library.

npm run build or yarn build

Builds the app for production to the public folder.

It correctly bundles all code and optimizes the build for the best performance.

npm test or yarn test , and npm run e2e or yarn e2e

test launches the test runner in the interactive watch mode.

You can use test:once instead to run the tests a single time, and e2e to run end-to-end tests.

See the ClojureScript testing page for more information. E2E tests use Taiko to interact with a headless browser.

npm run lint or yarn lint , and npm run format or yarn format

lint checks the code for known bad code patterns using clj-kondo.

format will format your code in a consistent manner using zprint-clj.

npm run report or yarn report

Make a report of what files contribute to your app size.

Consider code-splitting or using smaller libraries to make your app load faster.

npm run server or yarn server

Starts a Shadow CLJS background server.

This will speed up starting time for other commands that use Shadow CLJS.

License

Create CLJS App is open source software licensed as MIT.